DeleteMe Acquires Permission Slip from Consumer Reports to Expand Consumer Privacy and Data Rights Protection

BOSTON, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeleteMe, the leading platform for proactive privacy protection and data removal, today announced it has acquired Permission Slip, the consumer privacy app developed by Consumer Reports that helps individuals exercise their data rights with companies that collect and use their personal information.

Since its launch in 2022, Permission Slip has helped hundreds of thousands of consumers take control of their data by simplifying the process of requesting data deletion and opting out of data sharing. The platform has facilitated nearly 5 million privacy requests across more than 400 companies.

The deal expands DeleteMe's reach beyond data broker removal into broader privacy rights management—giving consumers a more comprehensive set of tools to control how their personal information is collected, shared, and used.

"Consumer privacy is at a pivotal moment," said Rob Shavell, CEO of DeleteMe. "As more personal information is collected, shared, and sold, consumers need simple, effective tools to protect their privacy and reclaim control of their data. Permission Slip has built an outstanding platform and community around that mission, and we're excited to continue expanding its impact as part of DeleteMe."

Consumer Reports, the consumer research, testing and advocacy organization, launched Permission Slip following years of advocacy for stronger consumer data rights legislation, with a specific goal: making it easier for consumers to request data deletion, limit data sharing, and hold companies accountable for how they handle personal information.

"Permission Slip has helped advance hard-won consumer privacy victories through policy advocacy and research that helps people understand how their personal data is used," said Ginny Fahs, Senior Director of Emerging Products and Services at Consumer Reports. "We're delighted to see DeleteMe build on that work and continue delivering meaningful privacy protections for consumers."

For Permission Slip users, the transition will be seamless. Existing accounts, subscriptions, and pending requests will continue without interruption. DeleteMe is expected to assume full operation of the platform in July, with no action required from users.

With the acquisition complete, DeleteMe moves closer to a single destination for consumer privacy, from removing personal data at the source to giving consumers direct control over how companies collect and use it going forward.

The companies will work together over the coming weeks to complete the transition and introduce new features designed to give consumers even greater control over their personal data.

For more information, visit: https://joindeleteme.com/permission-slip/

About DeleteMe

DeleteMe is the global leader in proactive privacy protection and personal data removal. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Boston, MA, DeleteMe is trusted by hundreds of thousands of consumers and more than 1,000 organizations to secure their most vulnerable asset: their identity. By continuously monitoring and removing personally identifiable information (PII) from data brokers, the open web, and social media, DeleteMe helps individuals and organizations reduce personal data exposure, exercise privacy rights, and protect against identity-based threats. For more information, visit joindeleteme.com.

Media Contact

Tim Gray

Communications

tim.g@intelligentrelations.com



