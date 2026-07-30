GTCFX Wraps Two Days of Market Dialogue at Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2026

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTCFX concluded its participation in Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2026 on 24 July, closing two days at the Hopewell Hotel in Wan Chai that brought the broker face-to-face with traders, investors, and industry professionals from across the region and beyond.

GTCFX welcomed visitors and functioned as a WikiEXPO HK 2026 Influence Partner. Discussions covered market conditions, developments in trading technology, and opportunities for collaboration across the brokerage and fintech.





Jameel Ahmed, Global Chief Analyst at GTCFX, contributed to the expo's speaking programme through a panel discussion about "Global Financial Markets Outlook H2 2026," which examined prevailing market conditions and the macroeconomic themes shaping the remainder of the year.

Speaking on the panel, Ahmed pointed to the role that in-person events continue to play in an industry that has moved almost entirely online.

"In an increasingly digital and virtual world, meeting face to face is still how relationships get built," he said. "Investment is ultimately a form of trust, and an event like this is where the foundation for a long-term relationship starts. Being able to sit down with a prospective broker or client in person is about as transparent as it gets."





He also noted the value of bringing multiple providers into the same room. "Attendees can speak to a range of investment providers over the course of two days and compare what each of them offers. Competition is good for any industry, and that supports healthy market development."

Asked what individual investors should focus on in a fast-moving market environment, Ahmed avoided technical prescriptions in favour of a simpler point.

"Client education and market knowledge never stop, and GTCFX invests heavily in this, because no two days — and no two trading sessions — in this market are ever the same," he said. "Consider how much the world has changed over the past couple of years, including the most recent geopolitical developments. Investors need to stay alert to shifts in market sentiment, both for their own understanding and for how they think about their strategies."

Across the two days, GTCFX met traders exploring new opportunities, affiliate and B2B partners, and professionals working across the wider services community, intending to continue well beyond the expo floor.

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