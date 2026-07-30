INNIO N.V. (INIO) IPO Investors Who Suffered Losses Are Encouraged to Contact Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether INNIO N.V. (NASDAQ: INIO) or certain of its executive officers violated state or federal securities laws. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased INNIO securities?

If you purchased INNIO common shares and suffered losses, you may join our investigation now: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/innio-n-v/

Or for more information, contact James Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What Is Johnson Fistel Investigating?

On July 28, 2026, during INNIO’s first earnings call following its initial public offering, Chief Financial Officer Dennis Schulze explained that the expanded scope of the Company’s early Data Center products had been “priced with a lower average margin than our core business.” Management further stated that its expected margin improvement would be driven in part by “working through the backlog” and converting its “margin-improving backlog.”

Following these disclosures, INNIO shares declined and traded at approximately $23 on July 29, 2026, roughly 15% below the Company’s $27.00 initial public offering price.

In light of these disclosures, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether INNIO misrepresented or failed to timely disclose material information to investors.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation and also assists foreign investors who purchased securities on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

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In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services, reflecting the firm’s effectiveness in advocating for investors and recovering approximately $90,725,000 for clients in cases in which it served as lead or co-lead counsel.

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Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com