CAPR Investor Alert: Capricor Therapeutics Investors Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Regarding Securities Investigation

PHILADELPHIA, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. ("Capricor" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CAPR).

On July 27, 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) released briefing materials concerning Capricor’s application for FDA approval of deramiocel, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of cardiomyopathy associated with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

According to Reuters , “FDA staff reviewers raised concerns about the effectiveness data for Capricor Therapeutics’ cell therapy for a heart condition related to Duchenne muscular dystrophy . . ..” Reuters reported that “[t]he agency’s staff said Capricor changed ⁠how it measured the main results after the therapy’s late-stage trial ended, calculating arm-function performance ​as a percentage change instead of the original plan of analyzing scores in a 42-point ​test.”

On July 29, 2026, Stocktwits (via Yahoo Finance) reported that "[s]hares of Capricor . . . are on track for a record weekly selloff after an [FDA] advisory panel voted 9-3 against Deramiocel . . .."

Stocktwits further reported that "[t]he FDA's Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee concluded on Wednesday that Capricor had not shown substantial evidence that Deramiocel effectively treats cardiomyopathy in DMD. Several panelists said the data was not convincing enough."

On this news, shares of Capricor stock declined approximately 67%, closing at $6.57 per share on July 29, 2026. In premarket trading on July 30, 2026, the price of Capricor stock fell another 50% to approximately $3.00 per share.

Capricor investors who have suffered financial losses are encouraged to complete Kehoe Law Firm's Stockholder Information Request Form or contact Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com, for additional information and a free, no-obligation evaluation of potential legal claims.

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