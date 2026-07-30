Glow Peptide Stack Launched by Kylo Peptides for Laboratory Use

Sheridan, Wyoming , July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kylo Peptides has announced that it has added the GLOW peptide stack to its research catalog. The product supplies three separately sealed, lyophilized vials of the research peptides GHK-Cu, BPC-157, and TB-500. Each vial carries its own lot number and a Certificate of Analysis verifying purity, identity, net content, heavy metals, sterility, and endotoxin levels.

The material is supplied to qualified research professionals for in vitro laboratory study only. It is not for human or veterinary use.

Kylo Peptides Expands Its Research Peptide Portfolio With Glow Peptide Stack

Kylo Peptides listed the GLOW Stack on its catalog page in July 2026 as a three-vial research set priced at $159.95. What inspired the addition? The brand, in its own words, wanted to address a specific gap in the research peptide market.

Laboratories studying GHK-Cu, BPC-157, and TB-500 together were sourcing each compound as a separate purchase, then reconciling three certificates from three different orders to verify purity and identity claims.

Kylo’s GLOW Stack groups all 3 components into a single catalog item, so each vial ships in a single order. The 3 separate COAs are published in a single, lot-matched listing on the website for easy access and verification.

The current lots report 99.96% HPLC purity for GHK-Cu, 99.62% for BPC-157, and 99.13% for TB-500, each figure backed by its own certificate. The set ships as GHK-Cu 50 mg, BPC-157 10 mg, and TB-500 10 mg, available in one-, two-, or three-vial quantities.

Why "Glow Peptide" Has Become a Growing Research Topic

Search interest in “GLOW peptide” has climbed sharply, with roughly 36,000 monthly US searches for the exact term alone. But ask the top three sources what a glow peptide actually is, and there’s no clear, substantial answer.

Some sources cite GLOW peptide stack as a three-compound combination of GHK-Cu, BPC-157, and TB-500. A few others say it’s a four-compound version, with additional KPV peptide. Kylo clears the confusion, labeling the first as the GLOW and the latter as the KLOW Stack.

Besides the GLOW vs KLOW confusion, many sources also use the terms GLOW stack and GLOW blend interchangeably. Kylo clarifies that the stack contains the 3 peptide components in separate vials, whereas the blend combines them into a single premixed solution.

The variation matters for reproducibility in research. A laboratory that runs an experiment on one premixed lot cannot assume that a second lot from a different supplier has the same proportions, making results difficult to compare across studies.

Understanding the Components of Glow Peptide Stack

The GLOW stack contains three distinct research compounds, each with its own molecular identity, published CAS number, vial size, and separate certificate.

Component Research Focus Vial Size CAS Number GHK-Cu Copper peptide research 50 mg 89030-95-5 BPC-157 Peptide signaling studies 10 mg 137525-51-0 TB-500 Cell migration research 10 mg 77591-33-4





GHK-Cu

GHK-Cu is a copper-bound tripeptide with a molecular weight of 401.91 g/mol and CAS number 89030-95-5. Research has examined it for collagen, decorin, and matrix metalloproteinase gene expression in dermal fibroblasts. Kylo supplies it as a 50 mg lyophilized vial, the largest size in the stack.

BPC-157

BPC-157 is a pentadecapeptide with a molecular weight of 1419.55 g/mol and CAS number 137525-51-0. Published work has investigated nitric oxide and VEGFR2 activity, as well as FAK-paxillin pathway signaling, in soft-tissue models. It ships as a 10 mg vial.

TB-500

TB-500 is an acetylated fragment of Thymosin Beta-4, with a molecular weight of 4963.44 g/mol and CAS number 77591-33-4. Research has studied it for actin binding and cell migration in wound-healing and cardiac models. It ships as a 10 mg vial.

Why Peptide Stacks Are Used in Laboratory Research

Laboratories group compounds into stacks when a research protocol involves multiple pathways simultaneously. Several common study designs call for it. Comparative work is the most frequent.

A team measuring single-peptide activity against multi-peptide activity needs each compound available on its own and in combination within the same system. Dose-ranging follows the same logic, since each component must vary independently while the rest of the model remains fixed.

Pathway-specific assays map each peptide to its own reported targets. Stability and reconstitution studies also run per peptide, which a premixed vial cannot support.

Product Specifications and Laboratory Documentation

The specifications below apply to every GLOW Stack unit at Kylo Peptides.

Specification Details Form Lyophilized powder Components GHK-Cu, BPC-157, TB-500 Presentation Three separately sealed vials, not a blend Vial sizes 50 mg, 10 mg, 10 mg Testing Third-party analytical verification, ISO/IEC 17025 Documentation Lot-specific COA per vial Purity target 99% or higher, HPLC-UV Solubility Bacteriostatic water Storage, powder Minus 20 degrees C, sealed, away from light Storage, in solution 2 to 8 degrees C, avoid freeze-thaw Origin Synthesized and lyophilized in the United States Intended Use Laboratory Research Only





Quality Verification Before Every Batch

Kylo runs every batch of GLOW stack peptide through a seven-assay in-house quality verification, then sends them to two external laboratories for independent confirmation: Janoshik and Freedom Diagnostics, an ISO 17025-accredited laboratory.

The Seven Assays Verified:

Identity verification using LC-MS Purity measured by HPLC-UV against a target of 99% or higher Heavy metal screening runs on ICP-MS. Sterility testing: cultures every batch for 14 days before inspection. Endotoxin screening by LAL in accordance with USP guidance. Net content confirmed by weight. Batch consistency: Samples from different points within the same production run are checked against a single reference.

Every result goes onto the certificate, published on the website before the batch opens for sale.

How Researchers Evaluate a Research Peptide Supplier

Procurement teams tend to use the following checklist to evaluate a research peptide supplier, regardless of the compound they are buying.

COA availability: Is a certificate published before purchase, or promised afterward?

Is a certificate published before purchase, or promised afterward? Testing transparency: Are the assays and methods named, or described only as "tested"?

Are the assays and methods named, or described only as "tested"? Batch documentation: Does the certificate carry a lot ID that matches the vial in hand?

Does the certificate carry a lot ID that matches the vial in hand? Manufacturing consistency: Is production controlled, and are results reproducible across lots?

Is production controlled, and are results reproducible across lots? Customer support: Are certificate requests, stock timing and bulk quotes answered quickly?

Are certificate requests, stock timing and bulk quotes answered quickly? Catalog information: Are molecular weights, CAS numbers and vial sizes published?

Are molecular weights, CAS numbers and vial sizes published? Shipping documentation: Does the order arrive traceable and intact?

Kylo addresses these through published per-lot certificates, a named seven-assay panel, US-based synthesis and lyophilization, support responses within 12 hours, and same-day dispatch for orders placed before 2 PM PST, Monday through Friday. Shipping is free on US orders above $200. Molecular weights, CAS numbers, and current lot purity figures appear on each product page rather than on request.

Glow Peptide Stack Compared With Individual Research Peptides

Whether you buy the GLOW stack or source the component peptides individually, you’ll receive the same 3 compounds. The difference lies in how they are ordered and documented.

Individual Peptides Glow Peptide Stack Three separate catalog items One catalog item holding three vials Certificates retrieved per product Three lot-matched certificates supplied together Lot IDs tracked across separate orders Lot IDs grouped in a single shipment Vial sizes vary by what is purchased Fixed at 50 mg, 10 mg, and 10 mg Each vial reconstituted separately Each vial reconstituted separately





FAQs About Glow Peptide Stack

What is Glow Peptide Stack?

The GLOW Stack is a research set of three separately sealed lyophilized vials supplied by Kylo Peptides for in vitro laboratory study only. It is not a premixed vial and is not for human or veterinary use.

Which peptides are included?

The set contains GHK-Cu at 50 mg, BPC-157 at 10 mg, and TB-500 at 10 mg. Each arrives as a full-size vial rather than a share of a combined formulation.

Is documentation available?

Yes. At Kylo Peptides, every vial has a lot-matched Certificate of Analysis published on the website that reports purity, identity, net peptide content, heavy metals, sterility, and endotoxin screening results.

Is it intended for laboratory research?

The GLOW Stack is supplied strictly for in vitro laboratory research. It is not a drug, not FDA-approved, and not authorized for human or veterinary use.

How are batches identified?

Each vial carries a printed lot ID mapping to its exact certificate, so a laboratory can verify the material before and after shipping.

Where can researchers obtain product information?

Full specifications, current lot purity figures, and published certificates appear on the GLOW Stack product page at kylopeptides.com.

About Kylo Peptides

Kylo Peptides, aka Kylo Labs LLC, is a US-based research peptide supplier headquartered in Sheridan, Wyoming. The company serves scientific researchers, academic laboratories, and biotech and pharmaceutical companies conducting preclinical and in vitro work. Its catalog covers 100+ peptides and research blends, all synthesized and lyophilized in the United States.

Research Use Only Disclaimer

The GLOW stack peptide is not for human or veterinary use. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The FDA has not evaluated the statements above. Kylo Labs LLC is a chemical supplier, not a compounding pharmacy under section 503A nor an outsourcing facility under section 503B of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.