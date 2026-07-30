Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2026; and Declares Cash Dividend of $0.01 Per Common Share for the Second Quarter 2026

 | Source: Diana Shipping Inc. c/o Diana Shipping Services S.A. Diana Shipping Inc. c/o Diana Shipping Services S.A.

ATHENS, Greece, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company” or “Diana”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today reported net income of $20.8 million and net income attributable to common stockholders of $19.3 million for the second quarter of 2026. This compares to net income of $4.5 million and net income attributable to common stockholders of $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2025. Earnings per share for the second quarter of 2026 were $0.17 basic and $0.16 diluted, compared to $0.03 basic and diluted in the same quarter of 2025.

Time charter revenues were $57.3 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $54.7 million for the same quarter of 2025. The increase in time charter revenues, compared to the same quarter of the prior year, was due to higher average charter rates and was partially offset by decreased ownership days following the sale of one vessel during the third quarter of 2025.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026, amounted to $49.9 million and net income attributable to common stockholders amounted to $47.0 million. This compares to net income of $7.5 million and net income attributable to common stockholders of $4.7 million for the same period in 2025. Time charter revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2026, were $112.0 million, compared to $109.6 million for the same period in 2025. Earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were $0.42 basic and $0.41 diluted, compared to $0.04 basic and diluted for the same period in 2025.

Dividend Declaration

The Company has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.01 per share, based on the Company’s results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The cash dividend will be payable on September 11, 2026, to all common shareholders of record as of August 21, 2026. The declaration and payment of future dividends are subject to the sole discretion of the Company’s board of directors and will depend on, among other things, the Company’s earnings, financial condition, cash requirements and future business prospects. As of July 29, 2026, the Company had 124,413,717 common shares issued and outstanding and 15,682,971 warrants outstanding.

Statement on Recent Developments

Semiramis Paliou, Diana’s Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“We believe the market’s attention has been disproportionately focused on the proposed acquisition of Genco, diverting attention from Diana’s own intrinsic value and underlying operating performance.

These results clearly demonstrate that Diana’s business continues to perform strongly, with improving profitability, healthy cash generation and meaningful operating momentum. Under normal circumstances, such performance would be expected to receive far greater recognition from the market.

Instead, Diana continues to trade at a substantial discount to its NAV. We believe this valuation no longer reflects the Company’s underlying fundamentals, earnings power or asset quality. As investors increasingly refocus on Diana’s standalone performance and intrinsic value, we believe this discount should progressively narrow.

Looking further ahead, should the proposed transaction with Genco be completed, the combined company would represent a substantially larger, more diversified and more liquid platform. While no valuation outcome can be assumed, we believe such a company would naturally be evaluated under a different valuation framework than Diana on a standalone basis.

We believe Diana’s current valuation represents a compelling opportunity for investors to benefit from the Company’s improving operating performance and the potential for a gradual re-rating over time.”

Fleet Employment (As of July 29, 2026)
          
 VESSEL
BUILT DWT
 SISTER SHIPS*
GROSS RATE (USD PER DAY)
COM**
CHARTERERS
DELIVERY DATE TO CHARTERERS***
REDELIVERY DATE TO OWNERS****
NOTES
9 Ultramax Bulk Carriers
1DSI Phoenix A13,5004.75%Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
8-Aug-251/Oct/2026 - 30/Nov/2026 
 2017 60,456       
2DSI Pollux A14,7505.00%Stone Shipping Ltd

9-Dec-251/Jan/2027 - 28/Feb/2027 
 2015 60,446       
3DSI Pyxis A13,1005.00%Stone Shipping Ltd8-Nov-243-May-261
 2018 60,362  16,0005.00%Oldendorff GmbH & Co. KG3-May-2615/Jun/2027 - 15/Aug/2027 
4DSI Polaris A

12,2504.75%Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

1-Jul-2510/Aug/2026 - 21/Sep/20262
 2018 60,404      
5DSI Pegasus A14,2504.75%Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd15-Aug-253-Aug-262,3
 2015 60,508  18,3505.00%Fednav International Ltd.3-Aug-2615/Aug/2027-15/Oct/20272
6DSI Aquarius B14,5005.00%Bunge SA, Geneva

7-Nov-251/Nov/2026 - 31/Dec/20264
 2016 60,309       
7DSI Aquila B14,5005.00%Bunge SA, Geneva

12-Oct-2525/Feb/2027 - 25/Apr/2027 
 2015 60,309       
8DSI Altair B14,7505.00%Bunge SA, Geneva

19-Jan-2615/Jan/2027 - 30/Mar/2027 
 2016 60,309       
9DSI Andromeda B14,6005.00%Western Bulk Carriers AS7-Dec-251/Apr/2027 - 31/May/20275
 2016 60,309        
5 Panamax Bulk Carriers
10LETO  12,7504.75%Cargill International SA, Geneva

4-Apr-2510/Aug/2026 - 16/Sep/20262

 2010 81,297      
11MAERA  11,7505.00%CRC Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore

3-Nov-2520/Oct/2026 - 20/Dec/2026 
 2013 75,403       
12ISMENE  11,0005.00%CRC Shipping Pte. Ltd.24-Apr-2512-Jul-266

 2013 77,901  15,7505.00%Paralos Shipping Pte. Ltd12-Jul-2615/May/2027 - 15/Jul/2027
13CRYSTALIA C16,2005.00%SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore

14-Mar-2610/Mar/2027 - 10/May/2027 
 2014 77,525       
14ATALANDI C10,1005.00%Stone Shipping Ltd

8-Jun-255-Aug-267
 2014 77,529  16,5005.00%5-Aug-261/Aug/2027-30/Sep/20278
6 Kamsarmax Bulk Carriers
15MAIA D14,0005.00%Paralos Shipping Pte. Ltd.16-Jan-265/Jul/2027 - 5/Sep/2027 
 2009 82,193       
16MYRSINI D13,5005.00%Paralos Shipping Pte. Ltd.3-Jan-2620/Dec/2026 - 20/Feb/2027 
 2010 82,117        
17MEDUSA D13,0004.75%Cargill International SA, Geneva16-Mar-2513-Jul-26 
 2010 82,194  16,8504.75%Aquavita International S.A.13-Jul-265/Oct/2027 - 20/Dec/2027 
18MYRTO D12,0005.00%Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo

23-Dec-2410-Apr-26 
 2013 82,131  16,6505.00%10-Apr-2620/Sep/2027 - 20/Nov/2027 
19ASTARTE  12,5005.00%Propel Shipping Pte. Ltd.

2-Aug-2516/Aug/2026 - 16/Oct/2026 
 2013 81,513       
20LEONIDAS P. C.  14,0005.00%Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo

24-Sep-2515/Sep/2026 - 15/Nov/2026 
 2011 82,165       
4 Post-Panamax Bulk Carriers
21AMPHITRITE E16,5005.00%Cobelfret S.A., Luxembourg

12-Feb-261/Mar/2027 - 30/Apr/20279
 2012 98,697       
22POLYMNIA E14,0005.00%Oldendorff Carriers GmbH & Co. KG

17-Aug-257-Jun-26 
 2012 98,704  20,0005.00%7-Jun-261/Mar/2027 - 30/Apr/2027
23ELECTRA F14,0005.00%Oldendorff Carriers GmbH & Co. KG

7-Dec-251/Dec/2026 - 31/Jan/2027 
 2013 87,150       
24PHAIDRA F14,5005.00%Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo

27-Feb-2620/Feb/2027 - 20/Apr/2027 
 2013 87,146       
8 Capesize Bulk Carriers
25SEMIRIO G21,6505.00%Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong

15-Mar-2631/Jan/2027 - 15/Apr/2027 
 2007 174,261      
26NEW YORK G17,6005.00%SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore11-Jan-251-May-2610

 2010 177,773  27,5005.00%Refined Success Limited1-May-261/Feb/2028 - 31/Mar/2028
27SEATTLE H24,5005.00%SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore

29-Nov-251/May/2027 - 30/Jun/2027 
 2011 179,362       
28P. S. PALIOS H25,2005.00%Glencore Freight Pte. Ltd.

15-Dec-2515/Nov/2026 - 15/Jan/2027 
 2013 179,134       
29G. P. ZAFIRAKIS I26,8005.00%Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo

16-Sep-2416/Aug/2026 - 16/Nov/2026 
 2014 179,492      
30SANTA BARBARA I25,5005.00%Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S

27-Nov-251/Mar/2027 - 30/Apr/202711
 2015 179,426       
31NEW ORLEANS  26,0005.00%SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore

31-Oct-251/Dec/2026 - 15/Feb/202711
 2015 180,960       
32FLORIDA  25,9005.00%Bunge S.A., Geneva

29-Mar-2229/Jan/2027 - 29/May/20275
 2022 182,063       
4 Newcastlemax Bulk Carriers
33LOS ANGELES J24,0005.00%MOL Ocean Bulk Pte. Ltd., Singapore

1-Nov-2510/Sep/2026 - 1/Nov/2026 
 2012 206,104       
34PHILADELPHIA J21,5005.00%Refined Success Limited29-May-257-Aug-262

 2012 206,040  35,5005.00%Classic Maritime Inc.7-Aug-2610/Mar/2027-10/May/2027
35SAN FRANCISCO K26,0005.00%SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore

1-Mar-2525/Oct/2026 - 25/Dec/2026 
 2017 208,006       
36NEWPORT NEWS K

25,0005.00%Bohai Ocean Shipping (Singapore) Holding Pte. Ltd.

16-Jun-251/Sep/2026 - 31/Oct/2026 
 2017 208,021     
          
* Each dry bulk carrier is a “sister ship”, or closely similar, to other dry bulk carriers that have the same letter.
** Total commission percentage paid to third parties.
*** In case of newly acquired vessel with time charter attached, this date refers to the expected/actual date of delivery of the vessel to the Company.
**** Range of redelivery dates, with the actual date of redelivery being at the Charterers’ option, but subject to the terms, conditions, and exceptions of the particular charterparty.
 
1 Charterers have agreed to compensate the Owners, for any time in excess of the period commencing on April 20, 2026, to be paid at double the agreed hire rate or the rate of 115% of the average of the relevant Baltic Tess 58 Supramax Index, for the days exceeding the period or the vessel’s present Charter Party rate, whichever of the two is higher.
2 Based on latest information.
3 Charterers have agreed to compensate the Owners, for any time in excess of the period commencing on July 20, 2026, to be paid at the agreed hire rate or the rate of 125% of the average of the relevant Baltic Tess 58 Supramax Index, for the days exceeding the period or the vessel’s present Charter Party rate, whichever of the two is higher.
4 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from April 5, 2026 to May 2, 2026.
5 Bareboat chartered-in for a period of ten years.
6 Charterers have agreed to compensate the Owners, for any time in excess of the period commencing on May 20, 2026, to be paid at the rate of 100% of the average of the Baltic Panamax Index 5TC average for the days exceeding the period or the vessel’s present charter party rate whichever is higher.
7 The charter rate was US$9,000 per day for the first thirty-five (35) days of the charter period.
8 Estimated date.
9 The charter rate was US$13,000 per day for the first thirty (30) days of the charter period.
10 The charter rate was US$6,300 per day for the first trip of the charter period.
11 Bareboat chartered-in for a period of eight years.


Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data (unaudited)    
   Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
   2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
          
STATEMENT OF INCOME DATA (in thousands of US Dollars)
 Time charter revenues$57,285 $54,688 $112,020 $109,625 
 Voyage expenses 3,413  3,114  6,483  6,064 
 Vessel operating expenses 20,953  20,012  40,421  39,962 
 Net income 20,759  4,542  49,908  7,539 
 Net income attributable to common stockholders 19,317  3,100  47,024  4,655 
FLEET DATA  
 Average number of vessels 36.0  37.0  36.0  37.4 
 Number of vessels 36.0  37.0  36.0  37.0 
 Weighted average age of vessels (by DWT) 12.6  11.7  12.6  11.7 
 Ownership days * 3,276  3,367  6,516  6,768 
 Available days * 3,249  3,329  6,471  6,632 
 Operating days * 3,237  3,312  6,456  6,602 
 Fleet utilization * 99.6% 99.5% 99.8% 99.5%
AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS  
 Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (1)$16,581 $15,492 $16,309 $15,615 
 Daily vessel operating expenses (2)$6,396 $5,944 $6,203 $5,905 
          
*For the definition of ownership days, available days, operating days and fleet utilization, see our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 (“Item 5A-Operating Results.”) filed on March 13, 2026
  

Non-GAAP Measures

(1)        Time charter equivalent rate, or TCE, is defined as our time charter revenues less voyage expenses for a period divided by the number of our available days for the period. Our method of computing TCE rate may not necessarily be comparable to TCE rates of other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. TCE is a non-GAAP measure, and management believes it is useful to investors because it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters are generally expressed in such amounts. TCE is used by management to assess and compare the vessel profitability.

(2)        Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period. Management believes daily vessel operating expenses is useful to investors because it provides a standardized, per-vessel metric that enables comparison of operational efficiency across the fleet and against industry. Management uses this measure to monitor and assess the operational performance of vessels.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company’s management will conduct a conference call and simultaneous Internet webcast to review these results at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

Investors may access the webcast by visiting the Company’s website at www.dianashippinginc.com and clicking on the webcast link. An accompanying investor presentation also will be available via the webcast link and on the Company’s website. The conference call also may be accessed by telephone by dialing 1-877-407-8291 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-689-8345 (for international callers) and asking the operator for the Diana Shipping Inc. conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available soon after the completion of the call and will be accessible for 30 days on www.dianashippinginc.com. A telephone replay also will be available for 30 days by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-612-7415 (for international callers) and providing the Replay ID number 13761711.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, tariff policies and other trade restrictions, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including risks associated with the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, including the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(See financial tables attached)

DIANA SHIPPING INC.
FINANCIAL TABLES
Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data
          
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
   Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
   2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
REVENUES:        
 Time charter revenues$57,285 $54,688 $112,020 $109,625 
OPERATING EXPENSES        
 Voyage expenses 3,413  3,114  6,483  6,064 
 Vessel operating expenses 20,953  20,012  40,421  39,962 
 Depreciation and amortization of deferred charges 12,165  11,596  24,160  22,839 
 General and administrative expenses 8,328  8,944  17,022  17,133 
 Management fees to a related party 277  303  555  636 
 Gain on sale of vessels -  (4) -  (1,500)
 Other operating loss/(income) 50  299  (21) 460 
 Operating income, total$12,099 $10,424 $23,400 $24,031 
          
OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSE)        
 Interest expense and finance costs (9,608) (10,812) (19,427) (21,890)
 Interest and other income 2,718  1,915  6,655  3,778 
 Gain/(loss) on derivative instruments, net 70  (67) 201  (227)
 Gain/(loss) on related party investments 5  3,540  (100) 2,482 
 Gain/(loss) on equity securities 14,261  (403) 40,683  (403)
 Gain/(Loss) on warrants 1,147  474  (1,086) 515 
 Gain/(loss) from equity method investments 67  (529) (418) (747)
 Total other income/(expenses), net$8,660 $(5,882)$26,508 $(16,492)
          
Net income$20,759 $4,542 $49,908 $7,539 
Dividends on series B preferred shares (1,442) (1,442) (2,884) (2,884)
          
Net income attributable to common stockholders 19,317  3,100  47,024  4,655 
          
Earnings per common share, basic$0.17 $0.03 $0.42 $0.04 
          
Earnings per common share, diluted$0.16 $0.03 $0.41 $0.04 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 114,408,350  110,664,067  113,219,648  110,095,604 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 116,705,371  110,664,067  113,584,563  110,095,604 
          
   Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
   2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
          
Net Income$20,759 $4,542 $49,908 $7,539 
Currency translation adjustment (461) 3,208  (1,463) 3,208 
Comprehensive Income$20,298 $7,750 $48,445 $10,747 
             


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA  
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)  
      
   June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025*
ASSETS (unaudited)  
      
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash$117,928$122,255
Investments in equity securities 155,235 118,194
Other current assets 21,422 22,426
Fixed assets 809,885 826,663
Investments in related parties and equity method investments 58,382 53,875
Other noncurrent assets 32,549 26,779
 Total assets $1,195,401$1,170,192
      
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
      
Long-term debt and finance liabilities, net of deferred financing costs$606,055$636,109
Other liabilities 37,894 31,670
Total stockholders' equity 551,452 502,413
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,195,401$1,170,192
      
*The balance sheet data has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements on that date.
  


OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)    
  Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
  2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
         
Net cash provided by operating activities$17,510 $8,623 $37,834 $25,835 
Net cash used in investing activities (4,176) (39,877) (4,077) (29,333)
Net cash used in financing activities$(19,895)$(16,801)$(38,084)$(56,570)
             


Corporate Contact:
Margarita Veniou
Chief Corporate Development, Governance &
Communications Officer and Secretary
Telephone: + 30-210-9470-100
Email: mveniou@dianashippinginc.com
Website: www.dianashippinginc.com
X: @Dianaship

Investor Relations/Media Contact:
Nicolas Bornozis / Daniela Guerrero
Capital Link, Inc.
230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540
New York, N.Y. 10169
Tel.: (212) 661-7566
Email: diana@capitallink.com


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