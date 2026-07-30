Result of AGM

30 JULY 2026

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 30 July 2026 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr James Ferguson, Mrs Anna Brown, Mr John Waddell and Mr David Ovens and to elect as a director Mr Jamie Younger who was appointed to the Board on 13 February 2026.

Mr Christopher Fleetwood and Mr Timothy Levett did not stand for re-election at the AGM and have retired as directors of the Company at the conclusion of the AGM.

A copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/n3vct/.

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting are as follows:

Number Resolution For Discretionary Against Vote Withheld 1 To receive and approve the Company’s annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2026 together with the strategic report, Directors’ report and independent auditor’s report thereon. 5,942,516 245,750 116,271 38,197 2 To approve and declare a final dividend of 2.5p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2026 6,093,591 216,431 23,115 9,597 3 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2026 other than the part of such report containing the Director’ remuneration policy 4,848,119 317,178 1,029,804 147,633 4 To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy which is set out in the Directors’ remuneration report 4,778,687 305,338 1,009,364 249,345 5 To re-elect Mr J G D Ferguson as a Director 5,291,690 353,990 517,434 179,620 6 To re-elect Mrs A B Brown as a Director 5,400,757 294,380 281,252 366,345 7 To re-elect Mr D S Ovens as a Director 5,445,658 294,380 246,992 355,704 8 To re-elect Mr J M O Waddell as a Director 5,311,503 305,304 398,065 327,862 9 To elect Mr J H Younger as a Director 5,609,145 282,540 232,946 218,103 10 To appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as an independent auditor 5,730,547 268,365 211,008 132,814 11 To authorise the Audit & Risk Committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor 5,733,599 410,314 154,259 44,562 12 To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 for the purposes of the Offer 5,499,063 392,463 433,741 17,467 13 To generally authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 5,441,542 426,067 430,563 44,562 14 To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities for the purposes of the Offer 5,433,547 351,891 506,886 50,410 15 To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain other allotments of equity securities 5,360,545 351,891 579,888 50,410 16 To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 5,694,527 377,087 227,060 44,060 17 To cancel the amount standing to the credit of the share premium account of the Company and credit the reduction to a reserve of the Company 5,553,093 537,619 178,289 73,733 18 To amend the articles of association 5,219,556 647,378 205,127 270,673

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.