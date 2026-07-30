Result of AGM

 | Source: Northern 3 VCT PLC Northern 3 VCT PLC

30 JULY 2026

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 30 July 2026 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr James Ferguson, Mrs Anna Brown, Mr John Waddell and Mr David Ovens and to elect as a director Mr Jamie Younger who was appointed to the Board on 13 February 2026.

Mr Christopher Fleetwood and Mr Timothy Levett did not stand for re-election at the AGM and have retired as directors of the Company at the conclusion of the AGM.

A copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/n3vct/.

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting are as follows:

NumberResolutionForDiscretionaryAgainstVote Withheld
1To receive and approve the Company’s annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2026 together with the strategic report, Directors’ report and independent auditor’s report thereon.5,942,516245,750116,27138,197
2To approve and declare a final dividend of 2.5p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 20266,093,591216,43123,1159,597
3To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2026 other than the part of such report containing the Director’ remuneration policy4,848,119317,1781,029,804147,633
4To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy which is set out in the Directors’ remuneration report4,778,687305,3381,009,364249,345
5To re-elect Mr J G D Ferguson as a Director5,291,690353,990517,434179,620
6To re-elect Mrs A B Brown as a Director5,400,757294,380281,252366,345
7To re-elect Mr D S Ovens as a Director5,445,658294,380246,992355,704
8To re-elect Mr J M O Waddell as a Director5,311,503305,304398,065327,862
9To elect Mr J H Younger as a Director5,609,145282,540232,946218,103
10To appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as an independent auditor5,730,547268,365211,008132,814
11To authorise the Audit & Risk Committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor5,733,599410,314154,25944,562
12To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 for the purposes of the Offer5,499,063392,463433,74117,467
13To generally authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 20065,441,542426,067430,56344,562
14To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities for the purposes of the Offer5,433,547351,891506,88650,410
15To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain other allotments of equity securities5,360,545351,891579,88850,410
16To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 20065,694,527377,087227,06044,060
17To cancel the amount standing to the credit of the share premium account of the Company and credit the reduction to a reserve of the Company5,553,093537,619178,28973,733
18To amend the articles of association5,219,556647,378205,127270,673

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.


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