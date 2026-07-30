Dune Becomes One of the First Companies in the EU to Accept Stablecoin Payments via Stripe

OSLO, Norway, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dune, the industry standard for onchain data, today announced it is one of the first companies in the European Union to receive stablecoin payments via Stripe. Enterprise customers can now pay for Dune's data products and APIs in stablecoins, processed directly through Stripe's payment infrastructure.

Stablecoin payments via Stripe settle with no FX conversion for USD-denominated stablecoins, and full onchain auditability. For enterprises that already hold stablecoins on their balance sheet, it removes friction from an existing workflow.

"Any business on Stripe can now accept stablecoins as easily as they can accept all other payment methods, giving them the benefit of instant, low-cost and global reach without extra integrations. Dune is a good example of what that looks like in practice as an institutional data business serving 1,000+ enterprise teams."

— Neetika Bansal, Head of Connect, Money Management and Crypto at Stripe

Dune also operates the most comprehensive stablecoin dataset in the industry, covering every major fiat-backed stablecoin — USDC, USDT, EURC, and 200 more — across 38 blockchains. Its recent stablecoin report, produced in partnership with Visa, tracked $35 trillion in transfer volume and 30 million active addresses. That data tells a clear story: major institutions are already settling in stablecoins. Accepting them is the next step in serving those same businesses with payment infrastructure that matches how they actually operate.

"Stablecoins are no longer an experiment. Our data shows they are already operating at institutional scale. Stripe made accepting them in the EU straightforward, allowing Dune to meet customers on the payment rails they already use."

— Mats Olsen, CTO of Dune

About Dune

Dune is the industry standard for onchain data. We provide structured, institutional-grade blockchain datasets across stablecoins, tokens, lending, trading, payments, and more. Access data from 130+ chains — and counting — and deliver it anywhere you work. Trusted by 1,000+ industry leaders, including Visa, WisdomTree, S&P, UBS, and Bloomberg.

Press contact: alsie@dune.com