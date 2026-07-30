Jameson Irish Whiskey Joins the National Football League (NFL) as Official Spirits Sponsor, Expanding Its Commitment to Football Fan Culture Globally

Bringing people together beyond the game, Jameson invites fans of America’s most-watched sport² to celebrate game day the Jameson way: with smooth drinks and a welcoming attitude through premium activations worldwide

DUBLIN and NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jameson, the world's no. 1 Irish whiskey¹, today announced a multiyear partnership as the Official Spirits Sponsor of the National Football League (NFL). The collaboration marks a major expansion of the brand's cultural commitment to sports fandom, bringing the smoothness of Jameson to NFL fans – a sport with growing international acclaim – as they gather with friends, starting this Autumn.

The partnership puts Jameson front and centre at some of the NFL's biggest moments, from the Super Bowl and NFL Draft to International Games around the world. As Presenting Sponsor of the Super Bowl Tailgate Concert, Jameson will become part of one of sport's most iconic pre-game rituals. Across the season in the US, the brand will create welcoming spaces for fans to connect, celebrate and share smooth moments together at the Super Bowl Experience, the NFL Draft and other key league events.

"American football brings people together through a shared passion for the game and the moments of connection that surround it," said Jennifer English, Global Brand VP of Jameson. "At Jameson, smoothness has always been more than what's in the glass, it's a way of bringing people together. From game-day traditions to gathering with friends, those moments of connection are at the heart of our brand. That's why we're excited to partner with the NFL as Official Spirits Sponsor, helping fans connect and create memorable experiences throughout the season."

Beyond major domestic events, the multiyear agreement carries international implications, securing official global league rights (excluding Brazil and Mexico) to spread Jameson’s welcoming spirit. With the NFL set to play a record-breaking nine games across four continents, seven countries, and eight stadiums, Jameson will serve as an official sponsor across four of the NFL International Games each year.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Jameson into the NFL family as our Official Spirits Sponsor," said Renie Anderson, EVP & Chief Revenue Officer of the NFL. "Jameson is a world-class brand known for bringing people together, making them the perfect partner to enrich our fan engagement. From the excitement and energy of the Super Bowl to the global reach of our International Games, this partnership will help connect fans and create new experiences all around the world.”

The collaboration will also come to life for global audiences across broadcast, digital, and social channels, utilising custom media integration and footage in partnership with NFL Films to deliver storytelling designed specifically for the modern football fan. Furthermore, for global fans visiting the US to watch the games, the league-wide partnership will foster the expansion and growth of existing NFL team partnerships – anchoring localised fan opportunities, co-branded consumer sweepstakes, and dedicated neighbourhood activations directly within key markets including the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fans are encouraged to follow @JamesonUS @JamesonWhiskey and visit the official Jameson digital channels to stay updated on upcoming NFL sweepstakes, localised market events, and signature matchday cocktail recipes throughout the season.

For media enquiries, please contact PR agency Spike at Jameson@spikesport.global

1 Drinks International Brands Report 2026

2 Reviews.org Survey 2026

Jameson is the world’s bestselling Irish whiskey, a top 3 international whiskey brand and a top 10 international spirits brand*.



Anchored by the spirit of togetherness and community, Jameson celebrates the attributes that have propelled the brand from its inception – always welcoming and forever smooth. Sound like you? You Must be a Jameson, too.



Every bottle of Jameson is triple distilled and crafted for smoothness at the Midleton Distillery in County Cork, Ireland - the Most Awarded International Distillery at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

www.jamesonwhiskey.com

@jamesonwhiskey



*Source: IWSR 2024 Report

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f2e620f-9432-4491-9d96-69b701f45ce0