Haivision to Showcase Makito ONE Video Transport Platform and Falkon X4 Mobile Video Transmitter at IBC2026

MONTREAL, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, is announcing the European debut of the Makito ONE video transport platform and Falkon X4 5G mobile video transmitter at IBC2026 from September 11-14 at Hall 2, Stand 2.B32 in Amsterdam.

Making their first IBC appearance this year, Makito ONE and Falkon X4 represent the newest additions to Haivision's broadcast contribution ecosystem for live sports, news, and event production. Together, the solutions enable broadcasters to contribute high-quality, ultra-low latency live video from fixed, remote, and mobile production environments over any type of network.



Makito ONE Redefines Broadcast Contribution

Makito ONE is Haivision's fully configurable video transport platform that combines dual-channel video encoding and decoding, ultra-low latency 4K UHD, HD, and HDR video, and multi-codec flexibility in a single compact blade. Used for primary contribution and remote production, Makito ONE supports H.264, HEVC, and JPEG XS, along with SDI and SMPTE ST 2110 connectivity, enabling broadcasters to configure the platform for encoding, decoding, or mixed workflows as needed while delivering broadcast-quality video contribution over public internet, wireless, satellite, and fiber networks. Scalable from a compact single-blade system to high-density modular chassis, Makito ONE ensures rock-solid AV synchronization and highly reliable video transport, supporting productions of any size.

Falkon X4 Powers a New Era of Ultra-Reliable 5G Video Transmission

Falkon X4 is Haivision's newest mobile video transmitter, purpose-built for remote production of live sports and 24/7 news. Featuring a four-modem, 2x2 MIMO architecture, and Haivision's cellular bonding technology, Falkon X4 delivers robust, uninterrupted connectivity across public and private 5G, 4G, WiFi, Ethernet, and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite networks. Supporting pristine-quality 4K/UHD, HD, and HDR video with HEVC and H.264 encoding, Falkon X4 provides reliable video transmission with true mobility and flexible operational control, enabling production teams to capture live content from virtually any location.

“Broadcasters are producing more live content than ever before from more locations and across a growing variety of network environments,” said Marcus Schioler, Vice President of Marketing at Haivision. “We're excited to introduce Makito ONE and Falkon X4 to the European market at IBC2026. Together, these innovations expand our live video contribution portfolio with the flexibility, mobility, and performance broadcasters need to transport high-quality, ultra-low latency live video across their production workflows.”

Pushing the Limits of Private 5G Performance

Haivision will also demonstrate how their ultra-low latency bonded cellular technology is able to transmit video over private 5G networks at under 100 milliseconds, highlighting how it is transforming the way broadcasters are covering live events from crowded locations where public mobile networks can become congested and when cabling is not possible.

The World’s Leading Broadcast Contribution Ecosystem

Haivision’s broadcast products will be on display at IBC2026, highlighting how the company’s Makito video encoders, Falkon and Pro transmitters, StreamHub receivers, and Haivision Hub 360 cloud master control solution empower broadcasters with flexibility, operational efficiency, and the ability to reliably capture and send high-quality live video from any location to productions on-premise or in the cloud.



To schedule a meeting with a Haivision expert at IBC2026, visit: https://www.haivision.com/events/ibc/



About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Haivision’s connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision-making. Haivision provides high-quality, low-latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open-sourced its award-winning SRT low-latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at www.haivision.com.



Lamia Milonas

+1 (514) 799-8105

lmilonas@haivision.com