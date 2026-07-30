Entersekt Names Clare Conway Chief Executive Officer as Founder Schalk Nolte Transitions to Strategic Leadership Role

Atlanta, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entersekt, a global leader in digital banking fraud prevention and payment security, today announced that Clare Conway has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1, 2026, where she will lead the business and drive global market growth. Founder and current CEO Schalk Nolte will transition into the role of Founder & Board Member, where he will advise on market insight, innovation and long-term strategy.

“It is a privilege to take on the leadership of Entersekt at such an exciting point in its journey," said Clare Conway, Chief Executive Officer. "Under Schalk's leadership, Entersekt has built an outstanding reputation for innovation, customer partnership and trust in the financial services industry. We have a strong foundation, a talented global team and a significant opportunity ahead of us. I am excited to lead the team to build on our success and drive the next phase of growth.”

Recent data uncovered that seven in ten adults globally have encountered a scam in the last 12 months, with 13% encountering a scam at least once a day. This continued fraud growth requires proactive innovation to combat it and protect consumers, merchants and issuers. Conway’s deep enterprise technology and operational experience will increase Entersekt’s disciplined execution, global scaling capability and strong operational oversight to provide increased customer and industry market value.

“Leading Entersekt as CEO for the past seventeen years has been a great privilege,” said Schalk Nolte, Founder and CEO of Entersekt. “I’m not stepping back—I’m stepping forward into a role where I can focus on the opportunities that will define our next decade: AI, regulation, product innovation and our strategic relationships with customers and partners. Clare is the right leader for Entersekt’s next phase, and I’m excited to continue building the future of this company alongside her.”

Conway brings more than 25 years of experience scaling technology businesses, leading operational transformation and building high-performing global teams. Since joining Entersekt, Conway has served as Chief Operating Officer, where she has been instrumental in strengthening the company's operating model. She previously served as the COO of Partnerize and held leadership roles at Clavis Insight and Ascential. Conway holds an MSc in Business Analytics from UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School.

The leadership transition comes as Entersekt enters its next stage of growth. The company is a global software business serving more than 1,100 financial institutions, with more than 250 employees and continued strong growth. To learn more about Entersekt, visit www.entersekt.com .

About Entersekt

Entersekt, The Financial Authentication Company, provides financial institutions with digital banking fraud prevention and payment security solutions through its cross-channel, Context Aware™ Authentication platform that secures digital transactions and optimizes user experiences. Founded in 2010, Entersekt serves financial institutions around the world and holds more than 120 patents for its security innovations.

In 2023, Entersekt acquired the Modirum 3-D Secure software business from Modirum, a security technology firm based in Helsinki, Finland, positioning Entersekt as a global industry leader in authentication solutions for financial services. Entersekt processes billions of transactions for cardholders and merchants across hundreds of banks in more than 70 countries. Backed by companies including Silicon Valley-based Accel-KKR, Entersekt continues to expand its footprint across key regions. For more information, visit www.entersekt.com.