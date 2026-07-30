HDS Global Appoints Bala Visalatha as Chief Executive Officer and Board Member

PALO ALTO, Calif. , July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HDS Global (HDS) today announced that Bala Visalatha has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and a member of the company's Board of Directors, effective July 27, 2026. His appointment marks an important milestone as HDS continues developing RoboFS—its AI-native robotic fulfillment technology—and pursues its vision for a brand-centered digital retail system. HDS founder Louis Borders will transition to Executive Chairman and continue working closely with Bala and the Board as the company evolves.

HDS is building an integrated ecommerce platform based on robust digital and physical AI and robotics infrastructure to address structural challenges in ecommerce. The platform is designed to deliver better merchandise quality, competitive pricing, stronger service levels, and improved underlying economics, helping to accelerate ecommerce adoption and increase penetration across categories.

A critical enabler of this new model is RoboFS: an end-to-end, single-stack robotic fulfillment system designed to support higher service levels and new cost structures. Now at an advanced stage, RoboFS will serve as the fulfillment engine for HDS’s consumer-facing digital supercenter, which is also taking shape. This online retail destination will bring fulfillment economics together with stronger conditions for brands to thrive and a more engaging consumer shopping experience.

Bala brings more than 20 years of executive leadership and a proven track record of scaling businesses, driving profitable expansion, and leading large-scale transformations. With extensive retail experience and broad functional expertise spanning omnichannel operations, product management, marketing, and digital commerce, he is a recognized expert at building high-performing, customer-centric businesses.

Having served as Chief Experience and Growth Officer at Walgreens and in senior leadership roles during a decade-long tenure at Walmart, Bala has consistently demonstrated an ability to build customer experiences and value propositions that drive engagement and outcomes, leveraging core technology and operating capabilities to deliver sustained performance. His impact across consumer retail and ecommerce makes him uniquely positioned to lead HDS’s transition from technical development to commercial readiness.

“This leadership approach follows my playbook,” said Louis Borders, founder of HDS. “Bring in a proven operator to lead commercialization and growth while I remain focused on the enterprise and technical architecture. Bala was instrumental in Walmart’s emergence as a major force in ecommerce and the #1 retailer in digital grocery. He brings deep expertise across digital commerce, food, supply chain, and operating at scale—and he’s an outstanding fit for our collaborative style.”

“I’m drawn to the HDS team because it represents a rare opportunity to completely reshape how retail operates and deliver more distinctive customer experiences. HDS’s AI-native infrastructure will enable sustainable economics for HDS and brands—and a superior value proposition for consumers,” said Bala. “Louis and the team have built extraordinary technical capabilities and defined an ambitious long-term vision. I look forward to working alongside them to turn that work into an enduring company that can reinvent retail—building the organization, strengthening relationships with customers and brands, and preparing the company for its next stage of commercialization and market adoption.”

About HDS Global

Founded by Louis Borders, HDS Global is creating a new digital retail model that connects automated fulfillment, brand growth, and consumer value. Its patented RoboFS technology is an AI-native robotic fulfillment system designed to support lower-cost, higher-service ecommerce at scale. HDS is headquartered in Palo Alto and has secured funding partnerships with Ingram Micro and Toyota.

Media Contact

Amber Moore, Moore Communications and Consulting, +1 (503) 943-9381,

amber@moorecom2.com

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