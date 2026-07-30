Stealthium and Tenstorrent Partner to Deliver Runtime Observability for AI Infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO and SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stealthium, the runtime observability and security company for AI infrastructure, and Tenstorrent, a leader in AI compute and high-performance RISC-V CPUs, today announced a partnership to bring runtime observability and security to AI workloads running on Tenstorrent systems.

Through this partnership, customers running AI workloads on Tenstorrent hardware will be able to monitor accelerator activity, detect runtime anomalies, and gain visibility into workload execution. Stealthium's platform helps operators understand how AI infrastructure is being utilized while identifying potential security and operational issues before they affect production environments, and will be available as an integrated option for Tenstorrent deployments. Soon to be demonstrated on Tenstorrent’s customer cloud environment, it will provide operators and teams with runtime visibility directly on the AI accelerators.

Stealthium and Tenstorrent share in a vision to bring customers observable, secure, and controlled AI accelerated compute. As organizations deploy increasingly complex AI workloads, particularly in regulated and multi-tenant environments across financial services, telecommunications, and energy, runtime assurance and security are becoming increasingly important. Together, Tenstorrent and Stealthium enable customers to monitor workload isolation, identify inefficient compute utilization, detect abnormal runtime behavior, and integrate telemetry with existing security and infrastructure monitoring platforms.

Built on an open, full-stack architecture, Tenstorrent's platform enables ecosystem partners like Stealthium to extend functionality throughout the AI software stack, giving customers greater visibility and flexibility for their deployments.

"AI is only as secure and trustworthy as the layer it runs on, yet for many that layer is currently invisible and indefensible. Stealthium exists to make AI accelerated compute observable, secure, and controlled. Tenstorrent is building exactly the kind of open, full-stack platform where that belongs from day one. Together we are offering customers an AI acceleration foundation they can see, verify, and trust as they scale," said Ahmed Shosha, CEO & Founder, Stealthium.

"As enterprises and cloud providers move toward sovereign and private AI deployments, they need infrastructure that delivers high-performance compute and operational trust," said Amr Elashmawi, Vice President of Strategy & Business Development at Tenstorrent. "Tenstorrent’s open, full-stack AI platform gives customers greater control over their deployments, while Stealthium extends visibility and security at the runtime layer. Together, we can help customers build enterprise-grade AI infrastructure that is more secure, more transparent, and ready for production at scale."

To learn more, visit https://stealthium.io/blog/stealthium-x-tenstorrent

About Stealthium

Stealthium is the runtime observability and security company for AI infrastructure, on a mission to make AI Accelerated Compute observable, secure, and controlled everywhere, across any accelerator, any cloud, and any scale. Its platform gives operators and tenants visibility and security at the layer where AI workloads execute. Learn more at stealthium.io .

About Tenstorrent

Tenstorrent is an AI compute company led by CEO Jim Keller - architect of Apple A4/A5, AMD Zen, and Tesla's Full Self-Driving chip. The company builds RISC-V-based AI processors and systems for developers, enterprises, and sovereign infrastructure worldwide. In addition to servers and workstations, Tenstorrent licenses its TT-Ascalon RISC-V CPU and Tensix AI cores to chip designers including Samsung and LG. Backed by Bezos Expeditions, Samsung, LG Electronics, Hyundai Motor Group, Fidelity, and others, Tenstorrent has raised over $1B+ and operates from Santa Clara, Austin, Toronto, Belgrade, Tokyo, and Bangalore.

Media Contacts

Stealthium: Chris Hosking, chris.hosking@stealthium.io and Stealth@GlobalResultsPR.com

Tenstorrent: Hayley Slotboom, hslotboom@tenstorrent.com