Mozilla Data Collective Launches Compensated Datasets to Help Organisations License Global, Diverse AI Training Data

LONDON, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mozilla Data Collective , the data-sharing platform redefining how AI data is created, shared, and governed, today announced the launch of Compensated Datasets. First previewed earlier this month, Compensated Datasets enables organisations to list datasets for paid licensing through the platform for the first time.

As organisations increasingly build AI products for global audiences, demand continues to grow for high-quality, multilingual datasets that are transparently sourced and responsibly licensed. AI labs, enterprises, startups and researchers need data that accurately reflects the cultures and contexts they want to serve.

At the same time, many of the organisations and communities creating and stewarding that data have had few transparent ways to participate in the AI economy while retaining agency over how their data is licensed and used. Compensated Datasets helps bridge that gap by enabling organisations to make datasets available through Mozilla Data Collective while retaining control over pricing and licensing, helping expand access to multilingual, multicultural and multimodal data.

With Compensated Datasets now available, uploaders can set their own pricing for dataset access. Downloaders pay for a licence to use the data, while uploaders receive 100 percent of the licence fee directly. Mozilla Data Collective charges downloaders a separate 5 percent platform fee to cover infrastructure and support costs, while uploaders pay nothing to use the platform.

Compensated Datasets is initially available to verified data providers in the United Kingdom, France, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, and the United States, with additional regions to follow.

"The future of AI depends on more representative data, but it also depends on moving beyond extractive models for how that data is sourced," said E.M. Lewis-Jong, Founder and CEO of Mozilla Data Collective. "Compensated Datasets is how we begin putting a different model into practice. It's a step towards an AI ecosystem built on human agency and fair value exchange, where builders have access to better data and the people and organisations behind that data participate more directly in the value they create."

Compensated Datasets launches with contributions from participating organisations, including TAUS, Pangeanic, Karya, Spotlite, ContentX Labs, and YUX Design, offering responsibly sourced voice, text, image and video datasets for AI builders.

"We see Mozilla Data Collective as more than another distribution channel for datasets. It's helping build the trusted infrastructure needed to connect data creators and AI builders through transparent licensing, fair compensation and responsible data sharing," said Manuel Herranz, CEO at Pangeanic. "We're excited to contribute to an ecosystem that makes high-quality, multilingual datasets more accessible while recognising the people and organisations behind them."

"For years, we've believed there should be a better way for organisations to share and monetise high-quality language data, so it's exciting to see Mozilla Data Collective bring that vision to life," said Jaap van der Meer, Founder & CEO at TAUS. "Compensated Datasets creates a sustainable path for organisations like ours to reinvest in new datasets and AI innovation, while helping developers build more accurate, multilingual models with professionally curated data that reflects languages and communities often overlooked by today's AI systems."

Organisations interested in licensing datasets or making their own datasets available through Mozilla Data Collective can learn more here .

About Mozilla Data Collective

Mozilla Data Collective is a mission-locked British social enterprise, backed and incubated by Mozilla Foundation, building the data platform for human agency and fair value exchange. Mozilla Data Collective enables communities, organisations, and individuals to share global cultural datasets on their own terms, while helping downloaders build more representative and culturally grounded technologies with data they cannot find anywhere else. Built by the team behind Mozilla’s Common Voice, the world’s largest open, public-participation speech dataset, Mozilla Data Collective already supports more than 190 organisations sharing over 600 datasets across more than 300 languages. Learn more at mozilladatacollective.com .