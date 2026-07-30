Vego Garden Launches Space-Saving Lean-To Greenhouse Series

TOMBALL, Texas, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vego Garden launched its Lean-To Greenhouse Series, a three-size collection designed for installation against a suitable exterior wall. Available to order online, the series helps homeowners turn patios, side yards and other underused outdoor areas into protected spaces for seed starting, plant care and season extension.

The launch expands Vego Garden’s greenhouse portfolio with wall-adjacent models that bring plants closer to everyday living areas while using less yard space than a freestanding structure.

“Gardening spaces are becoming more personal, more integrated into the home and more reflective of how people want to live,” said Robert Xiong, founder and Chief Product Guy at Vego Garden. “With the Lean-To Greenhouse Series, we wanted to create a greenhouse that feels like a natural extension of the home while helping gardeners make more thoughtful use of the space they already have.”

Bring Greenhouse Growing Closer to Home

Designed to make better use of patios, side yards and other overlooked outdoor areas, the Lean-To Series creates a protected growing space without requiring the footprint of a freestanding greenhouse. Its wall-adjacent design helps block wind and supports passive heat retention, particularly when installed against high-thermal-mass materials such as brick, stone or concrete.

Positioned closer to the home, the greenhouse makes everyday watering, harvesting and plant care more convenient. Each model features a 6-foot-tall Dutch door and a low-profile 1.1-inch threshold for easier movement of wheelbarrows, planters and garden equipment. Independently opening upper door panels and manual roof vents provide flexible airflow control as growing conditions change.

For safe installation, the greenhouse must be secured through any exterior finish to a structurally sound wall or wall framing.

Three Sizes and Verified Performance

The series is offered in three configurations:

4.5' x 8.5': 34 square feet of interior growing area, 8 mm double-wall polycarbonate roof and wall panels, and two manual vents.

6.5' x 8.5': 51 square feet of interior growing area, 8 mm triple-wall roof panels, 8 mm double-wall wall panels, and two manual vents.

8.5' x 12.5': 100 square feet of interior growing area, 8 mm triple-wall roof panels, 8 mm double-wall wall panels, and four manual vents.



All three models feature powder-coated aluminum frames, stainless steel hardware, 99% UV-resistant polycarbonate panels and Dutch doors with key locks. Each model is rated for winds up to 62 mph and a maximum snow load of 18 psf.

The combination of insulated panels, adjustable ventilation and a wall-adjacent design supports seed starting, plant propagation, season extension and protection from changing weather conditions. Actual temperatures and growing conditions will vary by climate, wall material, site orientation and supplemental heating or cooling.

Expanding the Vego Garden Greenhouse Portfolio

The Lean-To Greenhouse Series joins Vego Garden’s Pacific, Victorian, Junior Victorian and Pavilion collections. Together, the five series offer options ranging from freestanding growing structures to compact wall-adjacent designs and multifunctional outdoor spaces.

To learn more or order, visit the Vego Garden Lean-To Greenhouse Series.

About Vego Garden

Founded with a mission to make gardening easier, anytime, anywhere, Vego Garden, designs innovative and durable solutions for indoor and outdoor gardening. Serving gardeners across North America, the brand offers system-based products that support year-round growing, from seed starting and composting to raised beds, greenhouses, and workspace solutions.

Promoting eco-friendly gardening practices and advocating social responsibility, Vego Garden is dedicated to empowering gardeners of all levels to sustainably cultivate their passion for gardening.

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