TPD Design House Joins the Tarte Family Office, Launching a New Era of Growth in Luxury Event Production

Wayne, PA, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPD Design House (“TPD”), the internationally recognized creative agency behind some of the industry’s most ambitious luxury brands, hospitality companies, nonprofits, and private clients, today announced it has joined the Philadelphia-based Tarte Family Office. The move combines TPD’s 26-year legacy of creative leadership with the capital, operational expertise, and long-term support to take that vision further than ever before.

As luxury events become increasingly complex, the firms leading the industry are no longer distinguished by creative vision alone, but by the operational strength required to deliver that artistic direction at the highest level. Founder Vanessa Kreckel will continue leading TPD as Chief Creative Officer, while Scott Tarte will serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer. The agency’s creative team remains entirely intact, ensuring continuity for clients while expanding the resources behind the work - without changing the philosophy that has defined TPD for more than two decades.

With this transition, TPD has begun implementing a broad range of operational enhancements while expanding its in-house technical capabilities, including the addition of a new fleet of advanced production equipment to support larger scenic builds and custom installations for clients worldwide. These investments strengthen the agency's ability to deliver the exceptional craftsmanship, quality control, and creativity that have long defined the TPD brand.

“For 26 years, this agency has been built on one conviction: find the story, and bring it to life in ways no one expects. Great design should make you feel something you didn’t see coming. We’ve always had that belief and that talent - what we didn’t always have was the infrastructure to fully support that vision. Now we do. This isn’t a new direction for TPD; it’s the same vision, finally paired with the capital and the systems to take it as far as it deserves to go.” — Vanessa Kreckel, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, TPD Design House

Complementing Kreckel’s ingenuity, the company is re-evaluating every client touchpoint to create an even more seamless experience from concept through execution, based on Scott Tarte’s decades of experience building and scaling creative businesses. As CEO of Sparks Marketing, he transformed the company from a trade show exhibit manufacturer into a $450 million experiential marketing agency with 750 employees across the globe before its sale in 2023. Through the Tarte Family Office, he has acquired or participated in the acquisition of eighteen companies over the past twenty-five years.

“I’ve spent over twenty years in this industry, and I know how rare a team like this is. TPD has the best creative staff in the business, bar none, and a reputation for pulling off the impossible on timelines that would break most agencies. We recognized great potential in the brand’s longstanding commitment to ingenuity and craftsmanship, underscored by their boutique, high-touch service. We are confident that with the right infrastructure, we can scale this high-performing brand to reach their fullest potential on a global scale.” — Scott Tarte, Interim Chief Executive Officer, TPD Design House

The acquisition followed a court-approved Chapter 11 sale, with TPD's assets purchased free and clear of debt, and positioned for long-term growth under new ownership. Alongside the transaction, Evan Tarte has joined TPD as Chief Financial Officer, overseeing a comprehensive enhancement of the agency’s financial controls, accounting function, human resources, and future business development and operations.

Looking ahead, TPD will remain the boutique creative partner its clients have always trusted - not by changing its founder-led creativity, but by strengthening the infrastructure behind it.

About TPD Design House

TPD Design House is a full-service creative agency with nearly three decades of experience delivering elevated design solutions for the world’s most discerning brands and clients. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the agency specializes in luxury event design and production, brand visual identity, bespoke invitation suites, gifting experiences, influencer packaging, and web design and development. TPD’s clients include some of the most recognized names in luxury events, hospitality, and brand marketing.

Press Inquiries

Vanessa Kreckel, Chief Creative Officer

vanessa [at] tpddesignhouse.com

(610) 293-4933

https://tpddesignhouse.com/

108 W Wayne Ave, Wayne, PA 19087