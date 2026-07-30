AHEAD Brings Continuous Validation to Enterprise Penetration Testing

CHICAGO, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AHEAD , a global provider of AI-driven cloud, data, infrastructure, and security platforms, today announced its new managed AI-Powered Penetration Testing solution, a recurring offensive security program that helps organizations continuously validate cyber risk in an era of constant infrastructure change and increasingly sophisticated AI-enabled threats.

Traditional penetration testing gives organizations only a point-in-time view of their security posture, often leaving months between assessments as new services and applications open new threats and attack paths. AHEAD’s new managed solution turns penetration testing from an annual event into an ongoing operational capability, combining AI-assisted testing with expert validation to give clients continuous visibility into exploitable risk and clear guidance on the most effective remediation steps.

“Organizations are deploying new applications, cloud services and AI capabilities faster than ever before, while AI-powered attackers are finding and exploiting weaknesses at machine speed, compressing the time defenders within organizations have to respond,” said Julie Talbot-Hubbard, VP, Security Services at AHEAD. “The traditional annual penetration test simply wasn’t designed for today’s pace of change. Our managed AI-Powered Penetration Testing solution helps clients continuously validate their environments, prioritize the risks that truly matter, and demonstrate measurable security improvements over time.”

Unlike traditional penetration tests that deliver a static report, AHEAD’s penetration testing managed solution is supported by monthly executive reporting, quarterly business reviews, and the ongoing validation of remediation efforts. The result is a living security program that helps organizations understand not only where vulnerabilities exist, but which ones are truly exploitable, and whether remediation efforts have successfully reduced risk.

The solution helps organizations see risk the way an attacker would, using AI to accelerate reconnaissance, analyze likely exploit paths, and validate real-world attack scenarios under the guidance of AHEAD’s offensive security experts. Every high- and critical-severity finding is reviewed by an experienced practitioner before it reaches the client, giving security leaders a prioritized view of the exposures that matter most, and the actions that will reduce risk fastest. Recognizing the rapidly evolving landscape of AI security tools, AHEAD designed the solution with a flexible architecture that allows organizations to benefit from advances across the AI security ecosystem, while relying on AHEAD’s security expertise to provide the prioritization and remediation work.

The new solution follows a repeatable cycle of onboarding, testing, validation, reporting, and retesting, helping organizations continuously reduce exposure as environments evolve. Clients receive technical findings after each testing cycle, executive summaries that track risk trends over time, and validation that remediation efforts have successfully eliminated exploitable vulnerabilities.

“Security leaders don’t need more findings, they need to know which ones actually chain into risk,” said Grant Sewell, Chief Security Officer at AHEAD. “AI lets us map attack paths and prioritize the small fraction of exposure that’s truly exploitable, fast enough to keep pace with how quickly that exposure is changing. Continuous validation means security teams aren’t drowning in alerts; they’re acting on the risk that actually matters.”

“The size, complexity and constant evolution of today’s enterprise environments have fundamentally changed what organizations should expect from penetration testing,” continued Talbot-Hubbard. “AI makes it possible to test more frequently, cover more attack paths and validate risk at a scale that simply wasn’t practical before. When that capability is combined with the expertise of experienced security practitioners, organizations can continuously see their true security posture, rather than just a point-in-time assessment. By teaming with AHEAD, we can help bring that model to enterprise security programs.”

AHEAD offers a broad portfolio of cybersecurity services , spanning strategy and advisory, cloud and infrastructure security, cyber resilience engineering, managed security operations, and Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM). For more information on how AHEAD can help your organization improve its security posture, please click here .

About AHEAD

AHEAD accelerates strategy into execution by engineering integrated solutions across infrastructure, applications, data, and security. The company builds and manages digital platforms that power transformation for leading enterprises, modernizing platforms and workflows and applying AI to unlock the full impact of people and technology, building what others only blueprint. For more information on AHEAD, please visit our website at https://www.ahead.com/ , or follow us on LinkedIn .