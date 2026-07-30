Lice Clinics of America Returns to the Treasure Valley Ahead of Back-to-School Season

Boise, Idaho, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lice Clinics of America has returned to the Treasure Valley, once again providing professional head lice treatment and prevention services to families throughout Boise and the surrounding communities just in time for the busy back-to-school season.

Lice Clinics of America first began serving Treasure Valley families in 2018 before the clinic was forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the company is proud to once again provide its proven treatment services to families throughout Boise, Meridian, Eagle, Kuna, Star, Nampa, Caldwell, and the surrounding communities.

The clinic has also moved from its original location and is now conveniently located just off I-84 behind the Costco on Cole Road, making it easy to access from anywhere in the Treasure Valley.The clinic offers the company's FDA-cleared AirAllé® treatment, which eliminates head lice in a single treatment in about an hour, along with professional head checks, prevention education, and take-home treatment and prevention products.

"Back-to-school should be about new teachers, new friends, and new opportunities—not the stress of head lice," said Scott Wilson, President of Lice Clinics of America. "We know how overwhelming it can feel for parents when they discover lice, especially during the busy school year. That's why we're so excited to once again serve families throughout the Treasure Valley. Our job is to take the worry off parents' shoulders by providing fast, effective treatment so children can get back to school—and families can get back to their normal routines."

Back-to-school season is one of the busiest times of year for head lice as children return to classrooms, sports teams, and other group activities where close contact is common. Professional screening and prompt treatment can help prevent lice from spreading throughout classrooms and households.

For many parents, discovering head lice can be an unexpected source of stress and frustration. Lice Clinics of America is committed to making the experience as simple and reassuring as possible by providing expert care, clear guidance, and effective treatment that gives families confidence they can move forward quickly.

As part of its commitment to the Treasure Valley, Lice Clinics of America is also reintroducing its Schools Without Lice program, a community initiative that partners with local schools to help reduce the spread of head lice through education, resources, and discounted treatment services for school staff and their families. The program is designed to help schools minimize classroom disruptions while giving parents and educators access to trusted information and effective treatment options.

Families interested in scheduling a treatment or learning more about prevention options are encouraged to contact the Treasure Valley clinic at (208) 551-5423 or visit the Boise location online at https://www.liceclinicsofamerica.com/landing/boise

About Lice Clinics of America

Lice Clinics of America is the world's largest network of professional head lice treatment clinics. Using its FDA-cleared AirAllé® treatment technology and evidence-based protocols, the company has helped over a million families eliminate head lice quickly, safely, and effectively. Beyond treatment, Lice Clinics of America is committed to supporting families, schools, and communities through education, prevention, and partnerships that help keep children healthy, confident, and in the classroom.