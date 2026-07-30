Sagtec Global Limited Expands into AI Infrastructure with Appointment as Data Center Management Partner for Hong Kong-Based Viryatec Limited

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagtec Global Limited (Nasdaq: SAGT) ("Sagtec" or the "Company"), a provider of AI-powered software solutions and enterprise technology platforms, today announced its strategic expansion into AI infrastructure following the execution of a Data Center Management Agreement with Viryatec Limited, a Hong Kong-based company specializing in information technology ("IT") and artificial intelligence ("AI") services and solutions.

Viryatec Limited has appointed Sagtec as its proposed Data Center Management provider for its planned AI-ready data center development in South East Asia. The engagement represents a significant milestone in Sagtec's long-term strategy to expand beyond enterprise software into digital infrastructure and mission-critical AI services.

Based on the current project scope, the Company expects the appointment to create an opportunity to generate approximately US$10 million in revenue over an anticipated 36-month service period, subject to the execution of definitive agreements, project implementation, and the commencement of operations.

Sagtec is expected to provide comprehensive data center management services, which are anticipated to include:

Operational management and day-to-day facility administration;

Infrastructure monitoring and performance optimisation;

Preventive maintenance and operational support;

AI-enabled infrastructure monitoring and intelligent operational analytics;

Service reliability, security management and incident response; and

Customer support and service delivery management.

The Company believes the appointment represents an important first step toward establishing a long-term recurring infrastructure management business and further expanding its AI infrastructure capabilities.

Viryatec Limited is developing the Malaysian data center to support the increasing demand for artificial intelligence computing, cloud infrastructure, enterprise hosting, and high-performance digital services throughout Southeast Asia.

Malaysia has rapidly emerged as one of Southeast Asia's preferred destinations for hyperscale and AI-focused data center investment, supported by its strategic geographic location, expanding digital infrastructure, reliable connectivity, and growing demand for AI computing capacity. According to CBRE's 2026 Asia Pacific Data Centre Trends & Outlook Report, direct investment into Asia-Pacific data centers reached a record US$11.6 billion in 2025, with Malaysia identified as one of the region's key growth markets as AI adoption continues to accelerate.

The appointment aligns with Sagtec's long-term strategy of building an integrated AI technology ecosystem encompassing AI software applications, enterprise platforms, intelligent data management, cloud technologies, and digital infrastructure management. Management believes the addition of data center operations further enhances the Company's ability to deliver end-to-end AI solutions for enterprise customers.

"We are honoured to be selected by Viryatec Limited as its Data Center Management partner," said Kevin Ng, Chief Executive Officer of Sagtec Global Limited. "Artificial intelligence is fundamentally reshaping how digital infrastructure is designed, operated and managed. This appointment represents a strategic milestone for Sagtec as we expand into AI infrastructure services while strengthening our recurring revenue base.

"Our expertise in AI technologies, enterprise software development and intelligent operational systems enables us to deliver efficient, reliable and scalable data center management solutions. Beyond the expected revenue contribution, this engagement establishes a strong foundation for Sagtec to pursue additional AI infrastructure and data center management opportunities across Southeast Asia."

The Company believes the engagement will not only contribute meaningful recurring revenue over the next three years but also serve as a strategic reference project that supports future expansion into AI infrastructure services throughout the region.

About Sagtec Global Limited

Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) is a Nasdaq-listed technology solutions specialist headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The company provides customizable enterprise software solutions, AI-powered technologies, and digital transformation services, including its proprietary cloud-based smart ordering system Speed+ and AI-driven SaaS platforms serving more than 12,000 clients. Since its IPO in March 2025, Sagtec has expanded its operations across Malaysia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.sagtec-global.com.

About Viryatec Limited

Viryatec Limited is a Hong Kong-based technology company specialising in information technology services, artificial intelligence solutions, cloud technologies, enterprise digital transformation and next-generation digital infrastructure solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about its business, industry and future results, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected launch, scope, timing, features and benefits of the Skilliks.AI platform and MaluDB hosting services, the completion and capabilities of the Company’s data center, estimates of market size and growth, the revenue targets for the joint platform, the expected benefits of the expanded partnership, and the anticipated impact of the agreements on the Company’s business and financial condition. Market size estimates are derived from third-party industry sources that the Company believes to be reasonable but has not independently verified, and platform revenue targets are management objectives that are inherently uncertain and do not constitute financial guidance. Actual results may differ materially due to factors including, among others, the parties’ ability to develop and launch the platform on the anticipated timeline, market adoption of memory database services, competition, regulatory developments, and the risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Industry References

1.CBRE – 2026 Asia Pacific Data Centre Trends & Outlook Report

https://www.cbre.com.sg/insights/reports/2026-asia-pacific-data-centre-trends-and-outlook

2.CBRE – APAC Data Centre Investment Hits Record US$11.6 Billion as Power Access Reshapes Growth

https://www.cbre.com/press-releases/apac-data-centre-investment-hits-record-usd11-6-billion-as-power-access-reshapes-growth

Contact Information:

Sagtec Global Limited Contact:

Wan Najwa Enche Khawari

Head of Public Relations & Corporate Affairs

Telephone +6011-6217 3661

Email: info.pr@sagtec-global.com