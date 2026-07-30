Pelican Credit Union Adopts Point Predictive’s AutoPass™ and DealerCheck™ Ahead of Southeast Expansion

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pelican Credit Union, a member-owned financial institution serving Louisiana from its 17 branches and base in Baton Rouge, has adopted AutoPass™ and DealerCheck™ from Point Predictive ahead of a planned expansion into Southeast markets. The adoption gives Pelican access to fraud detection and dealer monitoring technology now used by more than 650 financial institutions nationwide, allowing the credit union to grow its consumer lending program with confidence in both applicant and dealer risk.

Expanding a consumer lending program brings two competing demands: approving qualified borrowers fast enough to stay competitive and catching fraud that never appears on a credit report. Rather than wait for losses to surface in a larger portfolio, Pelican is putting protection in place first by treating fraud prevention as a foundation for growth, not a reaction to it.

“Growth in lending within today’s rapidly expanding digital ecosystem requires a careful balance of speed and discipline,” said Ben Manry, Chief Lending Officer at Pelican Credit Union. “We cannot ask prospective or existing members to wait while documentation is collected for every routine approval, nor can we approve applications without confidence that the information provided is accurate and truthful. Point Predictive’s consortium gives our team visibility into patterns that no single institution could see on its own. That visibility is what allows us to write more business with greater speed and confidence as we expand.”

Pelican’s expansion strategy depends on a clear principle: approve more qualified borrowers quickly and avoid loans that fail in the first six months for reasons a credit report does not reveal. AutoPass addresses both priorities directly. The product deciphers the loan applications with truthful information for fast approval while simultaneously prevents 40% to 60% of early payment defaults rooted in application fraud and income and employment misrepresentation, losses that are not the result of financial hardship but of deliberate misrepresentation at the point of application.

AutoPass scores every application against Point Predictive’s Data Repository of more than 330 million historical loan applications from which we have derived more than 135 billion data risk attributes. AutoPass then surfaces more than 150 fraud alerts covering identity, income and employment misrepresentation, straw borrower activity, and collateral fraud. With those signals in hand, Pelican’s lending team can waive documentation where the data supports approval and apply stipulations only where they are needed.

DealerCheck addresses the dealer side of indirect lending: identifying which dealerships warrant continued partnership and which require closer attention. As Pelican brings on new dealer partners across the Southeast, DealerCheck monitors more than 54,000 active dealerships in the network and applies AI-powered risk scoring to flag dealers with higher fraud and default rates up to 180 days sooner than traditional methods. That early signal can prevent a problem dealer from generating losses across dozens of funded loans before the pattern becomes visible in standard performance data.

Both products draw their effectiveness from the same source. Point Predictive’s consortium, now more than 650 financial institutions strong. A fabricated employer flagged at one credit union becomes a known risk for every other. This intelligence protects every lender in the network.

“Pelican is approaching this in the right order,” said Tim Grace, CEO of Point Predictive. “Many lenders implement fraud prevention only after losses have begun to accumulate. Pelican is doing the opposite. By bringing AutoPass and DealerCheck on before their expansion, the credit union has positioned itself to grow with full visibility into both applicant and dealer risk. The result is faster approvals for the borrowers who deserve them, earlier detection of dealers whose performance is slipping, and stronger protection for members against schemes that often appear in shared data well before they affect a portfolio.”

For more information, contact info@pointpredictive.com.

About Pelican Credit Union

Pelican Credit Union is a member-owned financial institution headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. With 17 branches across the state, Pelican provides a full range of financial products and services designed to help members reach their financial goals. For more information, visit pelicancu.com.

About Point Predictive

Point Predictive powers a new level of lending confidence and speed through artificial intelligence, powerful data insight from our proprietary data repository, and decades of risk management expertise. The company’s technology solutions quickly and accurately identify who is reporting truthfully on their loan applications and who is not. As a result, lenders can fund loans more quickly and easily without asking the vast majority of applicants for documentation. This improves loan funding rates while reducing early payment default losses. Borrowers get loans faster, and lenders achieve a more profitable bottom line. For more information, please visit pointpredictive.com.

Media Contact: Jordan Zane, Jzane@PointPredictive.com