Acme United’s Westcott® Brand Celebrates National Scissors Day™ on August 1st, 2026

SHELTON, Conn., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE, American: ACU), a global leader in cutting tools, and school, home and office products, is proud to celebrate the second annual National Scissors Day™, August 1st, 2026.

Created by Westcott®, the largest supplier in the world, National Scissors Day™ recognizes one of the world’s most essential tools and its impact on learning, creativity, productivity and everyday life. From classrooms and craft rooms to homes and offices scissors play a vital role in helping people create, learn and accomplish tasks every day.

As the market leader in scissors, with over a century of innovation, Westcott® is uniquely positioned to own this moment. National Scissors Day™ highlights the importance of quality craftsmanship, innovative design and countless ways scissors support education, self-expression and productivity across generations.

Highlights of National Scissors Day™

Giveaways and Social Media Contests, featuring exclusive Westcott® products

featuring exclusive Westcott® products Educational Spotlights on scissor history, fun facts and how they’re made

on scissor history, fun facts and how they’re made Retail Promotions across major chains and online marketplaces

across major chains and online marketplaces Creative Challenges inviting users to show how they use their scissors everyday

For more information and to join the celebration, visit www.westcottbrand.com or follow Westcottbrand on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Pinterest.

CONTACT: Paul G. Driscoll Acme United Corporation 1 Waterview Drive Shelton, CT 06484 Phone: (203) 254-6060



