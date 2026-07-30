Truxton Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

 | Source: Truxton Trust Company Truxton Trust Company

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Second quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $6.88 million, or $2.38 per diluted share, compared to $5.32 million, or $1.84 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2025.

Key Highlights

  • Non-interest income was $6.7 million in the second quarter of 2026, which was $351 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2026 and $560 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2025, which included a significant capital advisory fee. Wealth revenue in the second quarter of 2026 was $6.2 million, up 3% from $6.0 million in the prior quarter and up 19% from $5.2 million in the same period in the prior year.
  • Net interest income, pre-provision, was $10.1 million in the second quarter of 2026, down 3% from $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2026 and up 19% from $8.5 million in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Loans decreased 1% to $804 million at quarter end compared to $808 million at March 31, 2026, and were up 16% compared to $691 million at June 30, 2025. Quarterly average loan balances were $803 million for the second quarter of 2026, down 2% from $824 million in the first quarter of 2026 and up 16% from $692 million in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Total deposits decreased by 5% from $1.18 billion at March 31, 2026 to $1.12 billion at June 30, 2026, and were 7% higher in comparison to $1.05 billion at June 30, 2025. This decline was caused by a decrease of $94 million in wholesale deposits from March 31, 2026, to June 30, 2026.
  • Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2026 was 3.10%, a decrease of 8 basis points from the 3.18% experienced in the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and an increase of 21 basis points from the 2.89% recorded in the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Cost of funds was 2.76% in the second quarter of 2026, up from 2.70% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and down from 3.01% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
  • Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. The Bank had $116 thousand of non-performing assets at June 30, 2026 compared to $120 thousand at March 31, 2026 and $0 at June 30, 2025.
  • Allowance for credit losses on loans, excluding that for unfunded commitments, was $7.4 million at quarter end June 30, 2026, compared to $7.4 million at March 31, 2026, and $6.7 million at June 30, 2025. For those three periods, such allowance amounts were 0.92%, 0.91%, and 0.97% of gross loans outstanding at the respective period end. For the same three periods, the Bank’s allowance for unfunded commitments was $814 thousand, $629 thousand, and $729 thousand, respectively.
  • The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.27% at June 30, 2026, compared to 8.85% at March 31, 2026, and 9.36% at June 30, 2025. Book value per common share was $43.11, $41.36, and $35.75 at June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025, respectively.
  • During the three months ended June 30, 2026, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $0.88 per common share, and repurchased 1,100 shares of its common stock for $106 thousand in the aggregate, or an average price of $96.00 per share.

About Truxton
Truxton is a premier provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCID: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor RelationsMedia Relations
Austin BranstetterSwan Burrus
615-250-0783615-250-0773
austin.branstetter@truxtontrust.comswan.burrus@truxtontrust.com
  


 
Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(Unaudited)
    
 June 30, 2026*March 31, 2026*June 30, 2025*
ASSETS   
Cash and due from financial institutions$5,269 $5,054 $5,821 
Restricted cash 400  770  880 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 10,961  19,114  19,312 
Federal funds sold 1,500  4,540  64 
Cash and cash equivalents 18,130  29,478  26,077 
    
Time deposits in other financial institutions -  -  245 
    
Available-for-sale securities 492,163  493,948  492,758 
Allowance for credit losses on securities (342) (620) - 
Available-for-sale securities, net 491,821  493,328  492,758 
    
Loans 803,705  807,765  690,840 
Allowance for credit losses on loans (7,386) (7,369) (6,689)
Net loans 796,319  800,396  684,151 
    
Bank owned life insurance 17,619  17,464  17,009 
Restricted equity securities 5,994  4,292  4,977 
Premises and equipment, net 2,664  2,790  3,091 
Accrued interest receivable 5,967  5,792  5,574 
Deferred tax asset, net 3,915  4,074  5,389 
Other assets 23,990  13,643  16,191 
    
Total assets$1,366,419 $1,371,257 $1,255,462 
    
    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Deposits   
Noninterest-bearing$136,136 $142,061 $129,228 
Interest-bearing 988,009  1,042,006  919,238 
Total deposits 1,124,145  1,184,067  1,048,466 
    
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 86,000  56,096  72,000 
Federal Reserve Bank borrowings 16,000  -  4,324 
Subordinated debentures -  -  14,638 
Other liabilities 15,739  11,658  13,184 
Total liabilities 1,241,884  1,251,821  1,152,612 
    
Shareholders' equity   
Common stock, $0.10 par value 287  287  284 
Additional paid-in capital 29,716  29,401  28,857 
Retained earnings 101,158  96,825  84,335 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,626) (7,077) (10,626)
Total shareholders' equity 124,535  119,436  102,850 
    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,366,419 $1,371,257 $1,255,462 
    
    
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
    


Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
          
 Three Months Ended Year To Date
 June 30, 2026* March 31, 2026* June 30, 2025* June 30, 2026* June 30, 2025*
Noninterest income         
Wealth management services$6,219  $6,011  $5,208 $12,230  $10,546
Advisory services 57   15   459  72   1,014
Service charges on deposit accounts 85   91   92  176   163
Bank owned life insurance income 155   152   146   307   287
Other 185   112   236  297   512
Total noninterest income 6,701   6,381   6,141  13,082   12,522
          
Interest income         
Loans, including fees 12,346   12,453   10,882  24,799   21,260
Taxable securities 5,400   5,527   5,308  10,927   8,679
Tax-exempt securities 607   595   377  1,202   559
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 252   204   320  456   646
Federal funds sold 41   56   24  97   58
Total interest income 18,646   18,835   16,911  37,481   31,202
          
Interest expense         
Deposits 7,924   7,941   7,719  15,865   14,318
Subordinated debentures and other -   -   188  -   376
Short-term borrowings 28   9   108  37   168
Long-term borrowings 632   466   433  1,098   632
Total interest expense 8,584   8,416   8,448  17,000   15,494
          
Net interest income 10,062   10,419   8,463  20,481   15,708
          
Provision for credit losses on available-for-sale securities (278)  -   -  (278)  -
Provision for credit losses on loans 201   (156)  120  45   510
          
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 10,139   10,575   8,343  20,714   15,198
          
Total revenue, net 16,840   16,956   14,484  33,796   27,720
          
Noninterest expense         
Compensation and employee benefits 5,546   5,877   5,655  11,423   10,700
Occupancy 362   337   336  699   687
Furniture and equipment 108   107   106  215   215
Data processing 608   594   414  1,202   822
Wealth management processing fees 211   213   214  424   429
Advertising and public relations 48   41   79  89   132
Professional services 271   237   306  508   528
FDIC insurance assessments 465   355   150  820   258
Other 614   605   430  1,219   902
Total noninterest expense 8,233   8,366   7,690  16,599   14,673
          
Income before income taxes 8,607   8,590   6,794  17,197   13,047
          
Income tax expense 1,731   1,792   1,473  3,523   2,675
          
Net income$6,876 -$6,798  $5,321$-$13,674  $10,372
          
Earnings per share:         
Basic$2.38  $2.36  $1.85 $4.74  $3.60
Diluted$2.38  $2.35  $1.84 $4.73  $3.59
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.


Truxton Corporation
Selected Quarterly Financial data
At Or For The Three Months Ended
(000's)
(Unaudited)
      
 June 30, 2026* March 31, 2026* June 30, 2025*
      
Per Common Share Data     
Net income attributable to common shareholders, per share:    
Basic$2.38  $2.36  $1.85 
Diluted$2.38  $2.35  $1.84 
Book value per common share$43.11  $41.36  $35.75 
Tangible book value per common share$43.11  $41.36  $35.75 
Basic weighted average common shares 2,816,682   2,811,928   2,806,478 
Diluted weighted average common shares 2,818,188   2,813,693   2,809,382 
Common shares outstanding at period end 2,888,834   2,887,734   2,876,939 
      
      
Selected Balance Sheet Data     
Tangible common equity ratio 9.11%  8.71%  8.19%
Average Loans$803,039  $823,521  $692,158 
Average earning assets (1)$1,338,849  $1,356,740  $1,200,600 
Average total assets$1,376,052  $1,392,439  $1,229,283 
Average shareholders' equity$122,335  $119,503  $100,564 
      
      
Selected Asset Quality Measures     
Nonaccrual loans$87  $91  $0 
90+ days past due still accruing$29  $29  $0 
Total nonperforming loans$116  $120  $0 
Total nonperforming assets$116  $120  $0 
Net charge offs (recoveries)$2  $3  $8 
Nonperforming loans to assets 0.01%  0.01%  0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.01%  0.01%  0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 0.01%  0.01%  0.00%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.92%  0.91%  0.97%
Net charge offs to average loans 0.00%  0.00%  0.00%
      
      
Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)     
Tier 1 leverage 9.27%  8.85%  9.36%
Common equity tier 1 14.02%  13.69%  13.64%
Total risk-based capital 14.92%  14.58%  14.53%
      
Selected Performance Ratios     
Efficiency ratio 49.11%  49.80%  52.66%
Return on average assets 2.00%  1.98%  1.74%
Return on average shareholders' equity 22.54%  23.07%  21.22%
Return on average tangible common equity 22.54%  23.07%  21.22%
Net interest margin 3.10%  3.18%  2.89%
      
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, and investment securities.
      


Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
 
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
            
 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2026*
 March 31, 2026* June 30, 2025*
      
 Average BalancesRates/Yields (%)Interest Income/ Expense Average BalancesRates/Yields (%)Interest Income/ Expense Average BalancesRates/Yields (%)Interest Income/ Expense
Earning Assets           
Loans$803,0396.04$12,092 $823,5216.00$12,186 $692,1586.15$10,609
Loan fees$00.13$256 $00.13$266 $00.16$272
Loans with fees$803,0396.17$12,348 $823,5216.13$12,452 $692,1586.31$10,881
Federal funds sold$4,3803.68$41 $6,2923.64$57 $2,3853.98$24
Deposits with banks$28,0223.61$252 $20,5544.02$204 $30,3744.22$315
Investment securities - taxable$436,3074.95$5,400 $440,5905.02$5,527 $427,4674.97$5,308
Investment securities - tax-exempt$67,1015.40$607 $65,7835.40$595 $48,2164.67$377
Total Earning Assets$1,338,8495.67$18,648 $1,356,7405.69$18,835 $1,200,6005.71$16,905
Noninterest earning assets           
Allowance for credit losses($7,944)   ($8,139)   ($6,705)  
Cash and due from financial institutions$5,383   $6,656   $5,148  
Premises and equipment$2,743   $2,873   $3,129  
Accrued interest receivable$4,363   $4,440   $4,049  
Other assets$44,387   $38,479   $41,489  
Unrealized loss on investment securities($11,729)   ($8,610)   ($18,427)  
Total Assets$1,376,052   $1,392,439   $1,229,283  
Interest-bearing liabilities           
Interest-bearing demand$384,0782.82$2,698 $374,4482.78$2,566 $330,3533.01$2,479
Savings and money market$279,1192.48$1,729 $256,2372.43$1,535 $256,2652.72$1,740
Time deposits - retail$8,8123.23$71 $9,4463.14$73 $12,6873.17$100
Time deposits - wholesale$356,9783.85$3,425 $422,5933.61$3,767 $319,4434.27$3,398
Total interest-bearing deposits$1,028,9873.09$7,923 $1,062,7243.03$7,941 $918,7483.37$7,717
Federal Home Loan Bank advances$67,3193.72$633 $49,7783.75$466 $40,5604.23$433
Subordinated debentures$00.00$0 $00.00$0 $14,5365.12$189
Other borrowings$7,3641.48$28 $5,2430.71$9 $11,1904.55$107
Total borrowed funds$74,6833.50$661 $55,0213.46$475 $66,2864.35$729
Total interest-bearing liabilities$1,103,6703.12$8,584 $1,117,7453.05$8,416 $985,0343.44$8,446
Net interest rate spread 2.55$10,064  2.64$10,419  2.27$8,459
Non-interest bearing deposits$141,300   $147,535   $138,929  
Other liabilities$8,747   $7,656   $4,756  
Shareholders' equity$122,335   $119,503   $100,564  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$1,376,052   $1,392,439   $1,229,283  
Cost of funds 2.76   2.70   3.01 
Net interest margin 3.10   3.18   2.89 
            
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.           
            
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.
 


Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
        
 The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
 
 Six Months Ended Six Months Ended
Earning Assets June 30, 2026*  June 30, 2025*
        
 Average BalancesRates/Yields (%)Interest Income/ Expense Average BalancesRates/Yields (%)Interest Income/ Expense
        
Loans$813,2236.02$24,278 $690,7596.10$20,909
Loan fees$00.13$522 $00.10$543
Loans with fees$813,2236.15$24,800 $690,7596.20$21,452
Federal funds sold$5,3303.65$98 $2,8444.08$58
Deposits with banks$24,3093.78$456 $30,0674.33$646
Investment securities - taxable$438,4374.98$10,927 $359,6624.83$8,679
Investment securities - tax-exempt$66,4465.40$1,202 $40,2774.15$559
Total Earning Assets$1,347,7455.68$37,483 $1,123,6095.64$31,394
Noninterest earning assets       
Allowance for credit losses($8,041)   ($6,662)  
Cash and due from financial institutions$6,016   $11,202  
Premises and equipment$2,807   $3,189  
Accrued interest receivable$4,401   $3,829  
Other assets$41,449   $56,514  
Unrealized loss on investment securities($10,178)   ($17,850)  
Total Assets$1,384,199   $1,173,831  
Interest-bearing liabilities       
Interest-bearing demand$379,2902.80$5,264 $328,5833.02$4,927
Savings and money market$267,7412.46$3,264 $242,8592.68$3,226
Time deposits - retail$9,1273.19$144 $12,8253.39$216
Time deposits - wholesale$389,6043.72$7,192 $280,7684.27$5,948
Total interest-bearing deposits$1,045,7623.06$15,864 $865,0353.34$14,317
Federal Home Loan Bank advances$58,5973.73$1,099 $30,5214.12$632
Subordinated debentures$00.00$0 $14,6115.13$377
Other borrowings$6,3101.16$37 $10,3094.34$167
Total borrowed funds$64,9073.48$1,136 $55,4414.22$1,176
Total interest-bearing liabilities$1,110,6693.08$17,000 $920,4763.39$15,493
Net interest rate spread 2.60$20,483  2.24$15,901
Non-interest bearing deposits$144,400   $132,532  
Other liabilities$8,203   $4,886  
Shareholders' equity$120,927   $115,937  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$1,384,199   $1,173,831  
Cost of funds 2.73   2.96 
Net interest margin 3.14   2.86 
        
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.       
        
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category. 

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