Nerdio Recognized as a Major Player in the 2026 IDC MarketScapes for Worldwide Desktop as a Service and Virtual Client Computing

CHICAGO, IL, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerdio, the leading automated end-user computing (EUC) platform for Microsoft Cloud technologies, today announced that it was named a Major Player in two IDC MarketScape 2026 vendor assessments, the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Desktop as a Service (DaaS) (#US54118526, July 2026) and the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Virtual Client Computing (VCC) (#US54130226, July 2026). The recognition comes as the future of end-user computing is being shaped by cloud desktops, AI-powered work, and Microsoft's rapidly expanding cloud ecosystem.

Organizations are moving away from complex legacy environments and toward modern, cloud-first endpoint strategies built on Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Intune. Nerdio's 10x year-over-year growth in Windows 365 users is one of many indicators that the challenge is no longer whether to modernize, but how to do so efficiently while balancing cost, governance, and operational complexity.

"The 2026 IDC MarketScape vendor assessments for Desktop as a Service and Virtual Client Computing come at a pivotal moment. I see a market under real pressure as AI requirements, budget constraints, and the operational burden of aging virtualization platforms are converging in ways that are forcing IT leaders to reassess their assumptions," said Filippo Vanara, Research Manager at IDC. "Nerdio was positioned as a Major Player in both reports. Nerdio represents a new generation of solutions built for the pressures organizations are facing right now."

As the market undergoes this transformation, customers need more than infrastructure. They need simplicity, efficiency, and flexibility. "The flexibility of the Nerdio platform ensures that organizations delivering or evaluating managed desktops...receive comprehensive operational continuity within their existing workflows rather than having to juggle a new siloed management interface alongside legacy tooling," according to the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Desktop as a Service (DaaS) (#US54118526, July 2026).

“We are at a generational inflection point as end-user computing is being rebuilt from the ground up. Organizations that spent years running legacy virtualization platforms are shifting to modern, cloud-based technologies that support better agility, enhanced automation, faster time to value, and improved operational efficiency,” said Vadim Vladimirskiy, Co-Founder and CEO of Nerdio. “I believe IDC MarketScape’s recognition of Nerdio as a Major Player in the DaaS and VCC categories reveals two things: First, it shows that Microsoft-native cloud technologies are winning the Great Migration, and secondly, that Nerdio has built the credibility and the platform to guide organizations through it. We help customers modernize their infrastructure at their own pace, no matter where they are on the journey.”

As organizations across industries accelerate their move to Windows Cloud, Nerdio is meeting them at every stage of their journey by delivering smarter, more scalable ways to manage and automate their modern desktop environments.



“The flexibility and customization we have now weren’t possible with our previous solution,” says Noah Estes, Operating System Network Analyst at Oregon State University College of Business.

“The issues we had with first-time logins in our legacy system just disappeared. Users didn’t have to wait, retry, or call support. They just logged in and got to work,” says Andrew Way, Systems Architect at Living Choice Australia.

To see how Nerdio is helping more IT teams and MSP customers navigate this shift, please visit getnerdio.com/customers.

Download the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Desktop as a Service (DaaS) 2026 Vendor Assessment excerpt.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Nerdio

Nerdio is a leading provider of powerful, simplified cloud management solutions for businesses of all sizes. Trusted by enterprise IT departments and managed service providers (MSPs) alike, Nerdio equips organizations with seamless, cost-effective management tools for Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and comprehensive Microsoft 365 solutions.

With over 23,000 customers and 6.5 million users worldwide, Nerdio accelerates cloud adoption, enabling companies to thrive in an era of hybrid work by providing modern, future-proof technology that adapts to evolving workplace needs.

For more information, please visit getnerdio.com