Nonprofit MMI Data: Americans Are Borrowing More and Struggling Sooner: Gen Z Debt Up 12%, AI Emerges as New Path to Debt Help

STAFFORD, Texas, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New mid-year data from nonprofit Money Management International (MMI) shows that financial stress among American households continued to deepen in the first half of 2026, with counseling volume rising 9.5% year over year and average unsecured debt among new clients climbing to nearly $40,000.

The findings, drawn from more than 40,000 clients served through June 2026, reveal a broad-based pattern of rising debt across every generation, and an emerging shift in how Americans are finding help, with thousands of clients navigating directly from ChatGPT to MMI in 2026, including a threefold increase since ChatGPT announced its new personal finance experience in May.

“The fact that Gen Z clients are arriving with $20,000 in unsecured debt, and that balance is growing 12% a year, tells us that financial distress is arriving earlier in life than it used to,” said Thomas Nitzsche, Vice President of Public Relations at MMI. “The good news is they’re seeking help earlier, too. Across every generation, we’re seeing people take action before things get worse, and that matters. The sooner someone calls, the more options they have.”

Key Findings

• Counseling volume rose 9.5% year over year through June 2026, driven primarily by organic search across most states.

• Average unsecured debt among new clients at MMI reached nearly $40,000, up 3.8% from 2025, while the share of clients carrying unsecured loans grew from 41% to 45%.

• Gen Z was the fastest-growing client segment, up 34.5% year over year. Their average unsecured debt of $20,152, the lowest of any generation, is rising 12% annually, signaling that financial trouble is arriving earlier in adult life.

• Gen X carries the heaviest debt load at $48,171 on average, while Millennials make up 43% of all clients and have the highest rate of unsecured loan holding (49%).

• Georgia (+23.5%), Pennsylvania (+19.5%), and Texas (+14.8%) led high-volume states in counseling growth.

• In May 2026, MMI experienced a threefold increase in web traffic directly from ChatGPT. These clients carry an average unsecured debt of $42,500, above the overall average, and Millennials account for 56% of AI-assisted referrals.

About MMI

For over 65 years, Money Management International (MMI) has been at the forefront of financial health solutions, helping individuals and families break free from debt and build a secure financial future. As a trusted nonprofit leader, MMI is dedicated to transforming how Americans navigate financial challenges by providing expert guidance, innovative programs, and culturally relevant financial education. Recognized by major financial institutions and media outlets, MMI’s award-winning services support long-term financial stability and success. Learn more at MoneyManagement.org.

For reporters looking to interview real people who have overcome debt, MMI supports a network of more than 500 peer advocates in all 50 states who have volunteered to share their experiences with the media. Collectively, these advocates have paid off more than $22 million in debt and now serve as MMI ambassadors. Their stories are featured on MMI’s podcast, Long Story $hort.

Media Contacts

Thomas Nitzsche, Vice President of Public Relations

404.490.2227 | Thomas.Nitzsche@MoneyManagement.org

Jackie Callaway, Media Relations

813.610.8241 | Jackie.Callaway@MoneyManagement.org