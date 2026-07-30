From Employees to Communities: 75 Domtar $2K Your Way Grants Create Local Impact

FORT MILL, S.C., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 75 Domtar employees across North America are collectively putting $150,000 into the hands of local community organizations and funding projects in which they are personally engaged.

Domtar’s $2K Your Way program is an important pillar of the company’s community investment program, providing employees with the opportunity to apply for $2,000 grants that they put to work supporting charitable causes in their communities.

The program directly supports employee engagement at the local level, relying on active employee participation in identifying causes and projects that matter to them and providing company financial support to champion meaningful local action.

“Caring is one of our company values, and the $2K Your Way program puts caring into action,” said Seth Kursman, Vice President, U.S. Public Affairs and Global External Communications. “This year’s strong participation highlights our people’s commitment to making a difference in communities where they work and live.”

A significant portion of this year's grants support initiatives that inspire learning and help young people build skills for the future. Across North America, Domtar invests in projects ranging from the transformation of St. Gabriel's Elementary School library in Windsor, Quebec, to support for the Alberni District Secondary School robotics club in British Columbia. Other contributions help the Kingsport Chamber of Education & Workforce Development in Tennessee, deliver science and technology programs for children, expand the West Carrollton High School robotics club in Ohio to reach more students, and strengthen early literacy programs for young learners in Daviess County public schools in Kentucky. Together, these initiatives are creating enriching educational opportunities that empower the next generation.

Beyond education, this year's grants also support local sustainability initiatives and projects addressing humanitarian and community needs. From restoring habitat along Iron Run Stream in Pennsylvania, to enhancing firefighter training facilities in Bennettsville, South Carolina, and supporting the Door of Hope Food Bank in Saskatchewan, together, these projects reflect the many ways Domtar employees are supporting their hometown communities.

“It’s inspiring to see the creativity and passion our employees bring to a diverse range of local community initiatives,” said Kursman.

About Domtar

Domtar is a leading, privately held manufacturer of diversified forest products, with a workforce of more than 13,000 employees in more than 60 locations across North America. The company has an annual production capacity of 6.8 million metric tons of pulp, paper, packaging and tissue, and about 2.6 billion board feet of lumber and other wood products. Investor Jackson Wijaya is the beneficial owner of Domtar.

Domtar prides itself on operational excellence, delivering high-quality, cost-effective products to meet and exceed customer needs globally. The company is dedicated to sustainability and committed to turning responsibly sourced wood fiber into everyday essential products. For more information, visit www.domtar.com.

Media Contact:

Jan Martin

Senior Director, State and Regional Public Affairs

T: 803.802.8027

C: 803.984.9737

Jan.Martin@domtar.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3fbad0af-e01c-4dc9-9fca-6f6f9a61f92a