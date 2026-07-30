ByteBrew Brings Real-Time Mobile App Intelligence Directly Into Developers' AI Workflows

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ByteBrew , the leading all-in-one mobile platform to analyze, operate, and grow mobile apps, today announced the launch of Shift , a real-time app intelligence Model Context Protocol (MCP) server integrated into developers' AI workflows. Paired with the recently launched Integration Assistant MCP , which handles the heavy lifting of embedding ByteBrew's technology across a studio's portfolio, developers now have access to a complete, end-to-end platform. Together, the two cover every stage of the process: integrate, measure, optimize, and scale, all powered by ByteBrew's proprietary AI.

Beyond a simple MCP connector, Shift is a domain-grounded intelligence layer that orchestrates multiple architectural layers to unlock insights across a studio's entire app portfolio from a single message. With every interaction, it interprets developer requests, activates ByteBrew's native agent mesh to retrieve the right data, and enriches results through a proprietary-trained, multi-model Context Engine before streaming the data back to an AI platform of choice.

Together, Integration Assistant MCP and Shift give developers everything they need to quickly identify optimization opportunities and act on them, all from one unified platform.

What's New

Real-time agentic app intelligence: Ask a question in any AI platform and Shift delivers enriched, real-time answers instantly.

Ask a question in any AI platform and Shift delivers enriched, real-time answers instantly. A true intelligence layer, not just a connector: Interprets intent and enriches data through ByteBrew's Context Engine, rather than simply passing through raw results.

Interprets intent and enriches data through ByteBrew's Context Engine, rather than simply passing through raw results. Portfolio-wide agentic setup in minutes: Integration Assistant MCP cuts integration time from a multi-step manual process down to minutes.

Integration Assistant MCP cuts integration time from a multi-step manual process down to minutes. A closed, end-to-end loop: Shift and Integration Assistant MCP together take developers from integration to real-time insight without leaving their workflow. One agentically deploys ByteBrew across a portfolio, the other agentically turns that data into real-time answers.



Why It Matters

Mobile game studios compete in a competitive, ever-tightening market, where the teams that win are the ones that turn insight into decisions fast. For years, that has meant a hard choice between speed and depth: moving fast on thin, siloed data, or moving slowly while analysts manually pull insights from a tangle of disconnected sources. AI was supposed to end that compromise, but a model is only as good as the data beneath it, and most are reasoning on generic information. ByteBrew's advantage is its first-party data: its AI engines are trained on the most robust dataset in mobile, analyzing more than 3.8 trillion app events a month connected to every in-app user interaction, so the answers teams get are grounded in the deepest context available.

Quotes

"Data is the foundation everything in AI is built on. The depth and diversity of it decide the quality of every decision that follows," said Kian Hozouri, Co-founder and COO of ByteBrew. "ByteBrew has one of the most significant first-party data moats in mobile, and Shift turns it into intelligence developers can talk to directly. I couldn't be more excited for what this level of speed and insight will unlock for teams in mobile."

"AI should do more than explain a developer's business, it should help grow it," said Cameron Hozouri, CEO and Co-founder of ByteBrew. "With Shift and Integration Assistant MCP, developers can deploy ByteBrew across their portfolio, uncover real-time intelligence, and turn a single conversation into measurable action. We're removing the barriers between integration, insight, and growth, and putting that power directly in developers' hands."

FAQs

What sets Shift apart from other data MCPs?

Most data MCPs are simple connectors: they pass a request to a tool and return raw results, leaving the AI to fill in context gaps on its own. Shift works differently. With every interaction, it interprets the intent behind a developer's request, activates the right tools across ByteBrew, executes high-velocity operations to retrieve the relevant data, and enriches it into contextual intelligence before streaming it back to the AI platform of choice. This can all be done from a single message, with no integrations to wire, no context to rebuild, no pipelines to maintain.

How do Shift and the Integration Assistant MCP work together?

They form a closed, end-to-end agentic loop. Integration Assistant MCP handles deployment, rolling ByteBrew's tooling out across a studio's full game portfolio and cutting integration time from a multi-step manual process down to minutes. Shift then pulls real-time, enriched intelligence from that connected data directly into the developer's AI workflow, turning data into real-time answers. Developers can move from integration to insight to action without ever leaving their workflow.

What is the scale of the data that powers ByteBrew's AI Engines?

ByteBrew's engines are trained on one of the most robust first-party datasets in mobile: more than 3.8 trillion app events per month, drawn from every in-app user interaction across billions of live users. Because that intelligence is grounded in the depth and diversity of proprietary product data rather than generic information, developers get answers grounded in real context, closing the long-standing gap between moving fast and reasoning on complete data.

About ByteBrew

ByteBrew is the leading all-in-one mobile platform for analyzing, operating, and growing mobile app portfolios. Based in San Diego, ByteBrew is trusted by more than 15,000 developers and studios, analyzes over four billion active users each month, and holds the ninth-largest footprint across the app stores for games. Learn more at bytebrew.io and check out their community resources here .

Media Contact:

Escalate PR for ByteBrew

ByteBrew@Escalatepr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b737df5-c69d-46a8-8524-f9d5388d4464