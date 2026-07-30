Linden Property Group Closes Largest Deal in Firm History, Acquiring 217-Unit Tysons Crossing with Partner Akridge

ARLINGTON, Va., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linden Property Group, a multifamily real estate investment firm headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, has acquired Tysons Crossing (formerly Eaves Tysons Corner), a 217-unit apartment community in Tysons, Virginia, in partnership with Akridge, a Washington, D.C.-based commercial real estate investment and development firm. The deal marks a milestone for Linden: it is the largest acquisition in the firm's history, its first purchase in Fairfax County since 2014, and its third joint venture with Akridge.

The acquisition comes as investors increasingly compete for well-located, transit-connected multifamily assets in Northern Virginia, one of the region's most in-demand workforce housing markets. Tysons Crossing sits a short walk from the Greensboro Metro Station, giving residents direct access to Tysons' major employment centers in Tysons Corner and the broader Washington, DC metro area.

"Tysons Crossing represents an important milestone for Linden Property Group and reinforces our conviction in the long-term strength of workforce housing across the Northern Virginia market," said Wade Casstevens, Founder and Managing Partner of Linden Property Group. "With its metro-centric location, strong fundamentals, and significant opportunity to enhance the resident experience through thoughtful capital improvements, we believe this community is well-positioned for long-term success. We are proud to expand our partnership with Akridge through this acquisition."

Tysons Crossing Renovation and Capital Improvement Plan

Linden will commence a capital improvement program at the property, including interior unit renovations, new amenity spaces, landscaping, exterior improvements, and other strategic investments designed to elevate the resident experience while preserving the property’s long-term value.

The acquisition extends Linden's Mid-Atlantic portfolio and underscores the firm's strategy of investing in well-located multifamily communities where active ownership, strong local partnerships, and thoughtful capital improvements can drive long-term value.

Tysons Crossing Acquisition: Advisors and Transaction Partners

CBRE coordinated the sale and financing process; Kettler, a Northern Virginia-based property management firm, is partnering on management and transition; Grossberg, Yochelson, Fox & Beyda, LLP, a Washington D.C.-based commercial real estate law firm, served as legal counsel; and AvalonBay was the seller.

About Linden Property Group

Linden Property Group is a multifamily real estate investment firm headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Founded in 2010, the firm specializes in the acquisition, management, renovation, and long-term ownership of multifamily communities throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Linden has acquired, financed, and operated 28 apartment communities totaling over 3,300 units, and remains focused on creating long-term value for residents and investment partners. To learn more visit LindenPropertyGroup.com.

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