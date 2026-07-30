Eric Bustillo, Former Longtime Director of the SEC’s Miami Regional Office, Joins Fridman Fels & Soto as Partner





Eric I. Bustillo, Partner at Fridman Fels & Soto, PLLC.

CORAL GABLES, FL, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fridman Fels & Soto, PLLC, a white-collar criminal defense and litigation law firm, announced today that Eric I. Bustillo, former Director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Miami Regional Office, has joined the firm as partner. Bustillo will represent companies and individuals in SEC enforcement actions and investigations, securities litigation, SEC whistleblower, and white-collar criminal defense matters.

"I've respected Eric's judgment for years, and his arrival is a real moment for this firm. One of the most respected government enforcement leaders in the country chose our boutique, joining a team that already drew Michael Garcia from White & Case last year. The best white-collar lawyers increasingly see boutiques as the place to best serve their clients, and we're building the firm that proves it," said Daniel Fridman, Managing Partner of Fridman Fels & Soto.

From 2010 through 2025, Bustillo served as Director of the SEC’s Miami Regional Office, overseeing the agency’s Enforcement and Examination programs throughout Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. He supervised investigations involving financial reporting and accounting fraud, insider trading, market manipulation, investment adviser and broker-dealer misconduct, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and matters associated with cybersecurity and digital assets, municipal securities, and other complex securities enforcement actions.

“I’ve spent much of my career working on complex investigations and enforcement matters, and I understand how the SEC approaches these issues,” said Bustillo. “I have known and worked with members of the Fridman Fels & Soto team throughout my career at both the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida and the SEC, and I am excited to work alongside them again. The quality of the firm’s lawyers and their depth of experience in handling sophisticated matters made it a natural fit.”

Prior to leading the SEC’s Miami Regional office, Bustillo served for 15 years as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Southern District of Florida, including five years as Chief of the Economic and Environmental Crimes Section, where he supervised significant white-collar criminal prosecutions. He began his legal career at the SEC as a Staff Attorney before becoming a Branch Chief in the agency’s Enforcement Division.

“Having known and worked with Eric for many years, I have always had the highest regard for his judgment, integrity, and dedication to public service,” added Alejandro Soto, Founding Partner of Fridman Fels & Soto. “We served together at both the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the SEC, and I know firsthand the depth of experience he brings to every matter. His experience, leadership, and perspective will further strengthen our team and enhance the counsel we provide to our clients.”

About Fridman Fels & Soto, PLLC

Coral Gables-based Fridman Fels & Soto, PLLC is a boutique law firm focused on federal white-collar criminal defense, SEC and regulatory enforcement defense, complex litigation and arbitration, and cross-border investigations in Latin America. Its attorneys are former federal prosecutors and AmLaw 10 alumni. The firm and its lawyers are ranked by Chambers USA, Chambers Latin America, Chambers Global, and The Legal 500 as one of three Tier 1 Boutique White Collar firms in the United States. Learn more at www.ffslawfirm.com.

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