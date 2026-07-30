Applied Systems Named to CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies 2026 List

Chicago, IL, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems®, the leading global provider of cloud-based software for the insurance industry, today announced it has been named to CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies 2026 list. The recognition places Applied in the list's Insurtech category, one of eight segments evaluated as part of the ranking.

Now in its fourth year, the World's Top Fintech Companies list is produced by CNBC in partnership with market research firm Statista and spans eight segments: payments, neobanking, alternative financing, wealth technology, digital assets, enterprise fintech, insurtech and regtech. CNBC and Statista evaluated companies using publicly available data on key performance indicators, including revenue growth and employee headcount, alongside an open application process. The full list published on CNBC's website on July 22, 2026.

"Insurance is the invisible infrastructure that protects nearly everything people build and rely on, and for more than 40 years, Applied Systems has led the industry in delivering technology to reduce the daily friction for the professionals fulfilling that mission," said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. "This new AI era lets us unlock value for agent and carrier customers in totally new and exciting ways, and this recognition from CNBC and Statista is a proud validation of the work our team is doing to bring that vision to life."

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About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.