Digital Twin Consortium to Host Digital Twin Workshop for Space Mission Systems at IEEE SMC-IT 2026

BOSTON, MA, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC™) today announced it will host the Digital Twins and Agentic AI for Space Mission Systems: Advancing Digital Engineering Across the Space Lifecycle workshop at the IEEE International Conference on Space Mission Challenges for Information Technology (SMC-IT 2026) on Monday afternoon, August 3, 2026, at the Hilton Pasadena in Pasadena, California.

The workshop convenes researchers, engineers, mission operators, and program managers, and

features an invited keynote from an operational space program. Workshop sessions will be led by DTC Steering Committee member, Greg Porter, Vice President, Customer Systems Entarian, and Vir Thanvi, former Deputy Program Manager, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center Exploration and Space Communications Projects Division.

Closing sessions will include Dr. Soheil Sabri, Digital Twin Strategic Initiative Director School of Modeling, Simulation and Training (SMST) UCF College of Engineering and Computer Science, and Dr. Parham Kebria, visiting Research Scholar at the Autonomous Control and Information Technology (ACIT) Institute, North Carolina A&T State University, with emphasis on real-world applications in critical and high-risk environments.

Space missions push digital twins beyond standard industrial practice: radiation-hardened hardware, communication latency, bandwidth constrained telemetry. Digital twins are moving from design artifact to operational flight asset and interoperability is one of the gating factors. “Each mission incorporates a system of systems, including spacecraft, ground segment, communications, and payload twins that need to interoperate as a federated model to address these and other gating factors" said Dan Isaacs, GM & CTO, Digital Twin Consortium.

This workshop puts DTC's composability framework, based on the Capabilities Periodic Tables, in front of the mission operators, helping to address the federation problem under flight constraints where the space community can leverage the composable digital twin framework, including demonstrated use cases, and shared approaches to interoperability required to move digital twins from concept to operational deployment across the full mission lifecycle.

The Digital Twins and Agentic AI for Space Mission Systems: Advancing Digital Engineering Across the Space Lifecycle workshop extends DTC’s published body of work, including the Digital Twin Capabilities Periodic Tables, into space mission systems, with contributed talks spanning the digital thread, model-based systems engineering (MBSE), and the evolution of digital twins, providing the space community with a proven capabilities framework to build on.

Findings from the closing discussion will help inform continuing work within DTC’s newly expanded Aerospace & Defense and Space Systems Working Group. For workshop details and conference registration, visit https://2026.smcit-scc.space/.

About Digital Twin Consortium

The Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) is Accelerating Digital Twin Innovation™. DTC advances digital twin adoption and market growth by working closely with members to foster development, raise awareness, and enhance interoperability of digital twin applications throughout the Digital Twin Lifecycle across industries. DTC is an EDM Association community. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.