Truxton Corporation Announces 4-for-1 Split and Quarterly Cash Dividend

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation (OTCID: TRUX), a financial holding company and the parent of Truxton Trust Company, announced that its Board of Directors has approved four-for-one forward stock split. Each shareholder of record as of August 17, 2026, the “record date”) will receive three additional shares for every share held after the close of trading on August 28, 2026. Shares will begin trading on a split adjusted basis at market open on Monday, August 31, 2026.

“Our hope is that this stock split will improve the accessibility of TRUX shares” said Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb.

Truxton’s Board of Directors has also approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share (in line with the prior 2026 dividends of $0.88 per share before the split), payable September 24, 2026, to shareholders of record as of September 10, 2026.

About Truxton

Truxton is a premier provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCID: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations

Austin Branstetter

615-250-0783

austin.branstetter@truxtontrust.com

Media Relations

Swan Burrus

615-250-0773

swan.burrus@truxtontrust.com

