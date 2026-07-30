Marquee Raises $6.5 Million to Scale AI Decision Layer Across Global Sports

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marquee, an AI-native decision layer for professional sports organizations, today announced it has raised $6.5 million in total funding. Backed by Axel Springer SE, Welltech Ventures, Apex Capital, AnD Ventures, 97212 Ventures and JCP, the funding will support accelerated research and development while expanding strategic hiring across AI, engineering and data science. Marquee will also set up commercial offices in the US and the UK.

Today, Marquee is live with more than 20 professional clubs and federations across multiple countries, including Tier 1 clubs in the Premier League and Serie A, as well as Major League Soccer organizations. While the company first launched in football (soccer), it is already developing its basketball platform in collaboration with teams from the National Basketball Association and EuroLeague as it prepares for broader multi-sport expansion.

“Marquee stood out because they are applying AI to one of the most complex, data-rich environments in professional sports, helping organizations turn disconnected information into intelligence shaped around their specific needs,” said Steven Berelowitz, Partner at Welltech Ventures. “At Welltech Ventures, we back visionary entrepreneurs and companies who understand where technology is headed and how it can be applied to solve meaningful, industry-specific challenges. We believe the team at Marquee have the vision and technical foundation to help define how AI is used across professional sports. Our investment reflects our conviction that Marquee can become the foundational intelligence layer for how clubs evaluate talent, build squads and prepare to compete.”

Professional sports organizations have never had more information available to them. Tracking data, event data, video, scouting reports and internal performance metrics now generate thousands of data points on every player and every competition. Yet much of that information remains siloed across platforms, leaving clubs, leagues and teams to make critical decisions using only a fraction of the intelligence already available to them.

Rather than collecting new data, Marquee serves as the AI-native intelligence layer connecting the internal and external systems clubs already rely on every day and translating it all into decision-ready insights within seconds. It multiplies the impact of every scout and analyst on the team by using proprietary ML and AI models to consolidate millions of data points and turn them into curated shortlists, 360-degree scout reports, tactical breakdowns, and market analysis, all written in natural language, helping clubs make faster, better-informed decisions.

"The sports industry has changed dramatically over the past decade as clubs have gained access to more player and performance data than ever before," said Dean Bracha, CEO of Marquee. "Yet most organizations are only leveraging 4 to 15 percent of the information they already have. The industry is data rich and decision poor, not for lack of effort, but because no recruitment and analytics team has the hours to work through everything that comes in. Marquee becomes a native part of front-office workflows, helping organizations unlock the full value of data and make better decisions, faster."

The company plans to deploy its service to all sports, including basketball and American football later in 2026. For more information about Marquee, please visit: themarquee.ai.

This press release is also available in Français, Español, Italiano and Deutsch.

ABOUT MARQUEE

Marquee helps professional sports organizations to turn data into decision-ready insights in seconds. The platform brings together internal and external information into a single AI-native intelligence layer, enabling recruitment, analytics and sporting departments to make faster, more informed decisions across every stage of player and team evaluation. Marquee is trusted by professional football clubs and federations across Europe and North America, including organizations in the Premier League, Serie A and Major League Soccer, while its basketball platform is being developed in collaboration with the teams from the NBA and EuroLeague. Learn more at themarquee.ai.





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