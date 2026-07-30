Maestra.io Grows ARR 86% in Q2 2026 as Personalization Drives Double-Digit Gains for DTC Brands

Boston, MA, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maestra, the all-in-one ecommerce personalization platform for DTC brands, closed Q2 2026 with $4.7M in annual recurring revenue, up 86% year over year. The growth follows demand for the company's business model, still rare in martech: an all-in-one marketing platform, plus a forward-deployed marketer who runs it hands-on.

"At Maestra, behind every client there's a forward-deployed marketer — a person accountable for that brand's results. That's how we make sure every account gets real value, not just software," said Ivan Borovikov, Co-Founder at Maestra. "We're confident enough in that value to bet our contracts on it: no lock-ins, month-to-month billing, any client could leave next month. What actually happens is the opposite: brands stay, because they keep growing."

That steady growth has already added up to real scale. In May 2026 alone, emails sent through Maestra reached 30 million unique US readers — roughly the population of Texas, about one in nine American adults.

The client base keeps widening. New brands arrived through the quarter — including Nations Photo Lab (e-commerce photo printing) and Lucy & Yak (digitally native fashion) — and about half of them switched from Klaviyo.

Customer results: Q2 brought a new wave of published success stories:

Svaha USA grew total sales 26% after consolidating email, SMS, loyalty, and site personalization on Maestra. “We’re getting more for less than we ever paid Rebuy and Yotpo combined. When everything’s on one platform, you can do so much more” — Nikki Brown, Marketing & Operations Director

Blue Q found that shoppers who engage with product recommendations have a 28.7% higher AOV. “Maestra has played a very significant part in raising our items per order and average order value. The result is real — and it’s not coming from deeper discounts” — Noah Cook-Dubin, Head of Marketing

Audiogon runs three distinct audiences from one platform and grew its core subscriber base 75%. “The impact of switching to Maestra has been significant — deliverability, content, recommendations, the whole workflow is faster and more reliable” — Justin Roberson, Director of Digital

Atlanta Cutlery consolidated two brands into one platform and grew automations ARPU 3x and 10x. “Our CSM set up flows we hadn’t even thought to ask for. That support is invaluable, very unique — I don’t think any other service offers that” — Yuvraj Windlass, Vice President

Product milestones: Maestra opened MCP access to all clients, letting marketing teams pull reporting and run experimental BI straight from AI assistants. Next up: managing segments, flows, and campaigns the same way. Elsewhere in the product, Q2 brought emails that render live data at send time, A/B tests scored on engagement rather than revenue alone, and UX upgrades across SMS, on-site personalization, and analytics.

Community and recognition: Maestra contributed its email data to the 2026 GDMA Email Benchmark — the study the industry relies on to see where email marketing is heading. The same instinct powers the now-traditional DTC Coffee Hour webinar: marketers swapping proven plays, so good ideas don't stay locked inside one brand.

About Maestra

Maestra is an all-in-one ecommerce personalization platform for direct-to-consumer brands. Maestra drives uplift with site, product, and price personalization — layered on top of email and SMS campaigns — while consolidating the marketing stack with a real-time CDP. Maestra pairs its platform with forward-deployed marketers to help brands increase conversions by 15%+ and scale with confidence.

An AI-enabled omnichannel marketing platform, Maestra is trusted by Selkirk Sport, Sena, Urban Armor Gear, Furniture Fair, Jolyn, and Lectric eBikes. The company offers an alternative to Klaviyo, Bloomreach, Attentive, Yotpo, Braze, Nosto, Rebuy, and Dynamic Yield.