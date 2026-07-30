Reco Named an OpenAI Select Partner

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reco , the AI and agent ecosystem security company, today announced that it has been named an OpenAI Select Partner within the OpenAI Partner Network.

The OpenAI Partner Network is a global program for partners to build, sell, and deliver AI solutions with OpenAI. It brings together partners with deep industry expertise, delivery capabilities, and customer relationships while equipping them with resources, enablement, and support to help enterprises adopt OpenAI frontier models and products and turn them into measurable impact.

As an OpenAI Select Partner, Reco will continue working with OpenAI to help organizations build, deploy and scale AI solutions responsibly and effectively. Reco brings enterprise security expertise to help organizations discover, govern and remediate AI agent risk across the applications, identities, permissions, data and workflows where agents operate.

“Enterprises are moving quickly from AI experimentation to agentic workflows that can access systems, use identities, inherit permissions, and take action across business applications,” said Ofer Klein, CEO and Co-Founder of Reco. “As an OpenAI Select Partner, Reco provides customers the visibility, context and control they need to secure their OpenAI agent ecosystem, while allowing them to move faster with AI.”

AI agents do not operate in isolation. They connect to applications, inherit permissions, use identities, hold OAuth grants and API keys, access sensitive data, trigger workflows, update records and take autonomous or semi-autonomous action. Governing security risk requires full operating context around the agent: what it can reach, what it can do, who owns it, how it behaves and which business processes it can affect.

The Reco Platform discovers every agent, app, and identity across enterprise environments, prioritizes real risk over raw alert volume, and remediates before exposure becomes a breach. Built on the Reco Graph, the Reco Platform connects agent identity, permissions, activity, connectivity, ownership and business process impact, allowing teams to understand what an agent can do, where risk can spread and how to remediate precisely. Teams can reduce permission scope, revoke stale access, disable unauthorized agents, assign findings to owners and remediate risk through existing security and ticketing workflows.

Reco is already operating in complex enterprise environments. The platform is used by Fortune 500 companies, supports more than 260 application integrations, includes 1,000 detection controls and deploys in 48 hours.

Learn more about the OpenAI Partner Network: https://openai.com/business/partners/

About Reco

Reco is the leader in Agent Ecosystem Security. The Reco Platform secures agents and their operating environments where applications, identities, permissions and workflows intersect. It discovers an organization’s entire third-party ecosystem, prioritizes real risk over alert volume and remediates with precision across every human identity, agent, app and permission in the environment. The Reco Platform has more than 260 app integrations and 1,000 detection controls. Built on the Reco Graph, it delivers new integrations in hours through the Reco Factory and pre-built agent and app intelligence from the Reco Library. Security leaders at Fortune 500 enterprises choose Reco to bring order to agent proliferation and the chain reactions that follow. Learn more at reco.ai .

Media Contact

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for Reco

marc@mgpr.net

+1 617-877-7480

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