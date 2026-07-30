GSI, Inc. named to Accounting Today's 2026 VAR 100, ranking No. 46

ATLANTA, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI, Inc., a leading provider of ERP, ITSM, and AI-driven solutions, has been named to Accounting Today's 2026 VAR 100, ranking No. 46 among the largest value-added resellers of accounting and ERP software in North America. The list ranks firms by their most recent fiscal-year revenue in the category. It is GSI’s second consecutive year on this list.

GSI has built its business on two Oracle ERP platforms that rarely sit under one roof, JD Edwards and NetSuite, alongside HubSpot, managed infrastructure, and cybersecurity services. This expertise, service, and consulting revenue drive the VAR 100 ranking, but GSI's more recent focus is on applied artificial intelligence.

In May, GSI introduced an end-to-end AI as a Service (AIaaS) practice designed to provide enhanced intelligence for JD Edwards and NetSuite. Rather than licensing a point tool, GSI runs the practice as one managed subscription spanning AI readiness, training, roadmap and KPIs, and security, with the KinectIQ AI Marketplace at its center. KinectIQ was launched with eight agents GSI develops and operates, and the company is adding new agents each quarter.

"Landing on the VAR 100 for the second consecutive year confirms our core business is robust and stable. The more important question is where we take it," said Kevin R. Herrig, president and CEO of GSI. "We built an AI practice specifically for ERP customers, with agents we write, run and stand behind, so those customers get outcomes instead of another tool to manage. That is the standard we want GSI measured against, and one that will facilitate continued growth."

Accounting Today publishes the VAR 100 annually, ranking firms on prior fiscal-year revenue from value-added reselling, together with a review of each firm's service portfolio and market presence.

The full 2026 VAR 100 is available from Accounting Today at https://www.accountingtoday.com/data/the-2026-var-100.

For more information about GSI, Inc. and its suite of technology innovations, please visit https://www.getgsi.com/.

About GSI

GSI is an Oracle Platinum Partner, an award-winning NetSuite Solution Provider Partner, and a HubSpot Diamond Partner. It helps companies modernize and optimize their enterprise systems with deep technical expertise and a collaborative, client-first approach. The new KinectIQ AI portfolio is proprietary GSI software built for Oracle JD Edwards and NetSuite customers. Learn more at GetGSI.com.

Media Contact

John Bassett

Chief Technology Officer and Chief Information Security Officer, GSI

john.bassett@getgsi.com