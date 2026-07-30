FTP Launches AI Initiative

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTP, a leading bipartisan public affairs and government relations firm, unveiled FTP Advocacy Intelligence (FTP AI), the organization’s newest initiative, focused on developing AI-enabled solutions that help clients stay ahead of the policy curve.



“FTP Advocacy Intelligence is a force multiplier,” said Robert Mathias, Managing Partner at FTP. “It enables our seasoned practitioners to keep even closer tabs on critical legislation, deliver sharp and strategic policy insights, and test high-impact messaging and narratives in real time – a tremendous boon to any organization in every industry.”

FTP AI’s initial projects include:



2026 Election Dashboard – A real-time polling, prediction market, and candidate fundraising tracker that captures data from every major U.S. House and Senate race, all in one easy-to-use platform.

– A real-time polling, prediction market, and candidate fundraising tracker that captures data from every major U.S. House and Senate race, all in one easy-to-use platform. Artificial Intelligence Dashboard Edge (AIDE) – An AI-fueled policy dashboard that mitigates information overload by organizing daily deluges of bills, hearings, news, and market-moving events into clear, focused intelligence. AIDE provides clients with a custom interface tailored to specific issue areas, keeping policy teams sharp and informed.

– An AI-fueled policy dashboard that mitigates information overload by organizing daily deluges of bills, hearings, news, and market-moving events into clear, focused intelligence. AIDE provides clients with a custom interface tailored to specific issue areas, keeping policy teams sharp and informed. Synthetic Created and ai-Optimized Respondent Ecosystem (SCORE) – Custom synthetic audiences to help clients better understand how different stakeholders respond to crisis events messages, test campaign strategies, and seek a better understanding of issues, audience beliefs, and behaviors. The real-time approach pairs advanced audience models with our deep experience in advocacy, policy, and public affairs to pressure test narratives, refine language, and anticipate problems and opportunities before campaigns go live.



FTP Advocacy Intelligence augments the firm’s long-running data and insights offerings, including Beltway Social, a proprietary listening and analysis tool that cuts through the clutter of social media and news conversations to provide clients with a clear picture of emerging issues in key markets. FTP plans to launch a custom Beltway Social report on data centers soon.

FTP recently launched a new website that offers a one-stop shop for FTP Advocacy Intelligence, Beltway Social, and the firm’s other tools and resources. Learn more at ftpadvocacy.com.



About FTP

FTP is a bipartisan, full-service government relations and public affairs firm based in Washington, D.C. Founded in 2012, FTP offers a comprehensive suite of services – including government relations, strategic communications, grassroots advocacy, and digital strategy. Recognized as one of Bloomberg Government’s top-performing lobbying firms and a PRNEWS Top Elite 120 agency, FTP provides exceptional service to its clients across various industries.

For more information, please visit ftpadvocacy.com/.

CONTACT

Daniel Jacobs

djacobs@forbes-tate.com

