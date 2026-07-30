Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Acquisition of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. – Shareholders Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating the proposed take-private acquisition of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGR) by newly formed entities controlled by LKCM Headwater Investments, LLC to determine whether the transaction is fair to DSG’s unaffiliated shareholders and whether DSG’s Special Committee and Board of Directors fulfilled their fiduciary duties in approving the transaction for potentially inadequate consideration.

Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, LKCM Headwater and its affiliates will acquire all outstanding shares of DSG common stock they do not already own for $35.00 per share in cash. LKCM Headwater and its affiliates beneficially own approximately 78.7% of DSG’s outstanding common stock, making this a controller-led take-private transaction.

To learn more, visit: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/distribution-solutions-group-inc/

If you are a shareholder of DSG and believe the proposed merger undervalues the Company, or if you have information concerning the transaction, we encourage you to contact Johnson Fistel to discuss your legal rights.

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Johnson Fistel, PLLP

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San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com