Virtuix Lands Tesla as First Omni One Enterprise Customer, Signaling Major Push into Humanoid Robotics

AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX) has taken a decisive step into the industrial sector with the sale of an Omni One Enterprise system to Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot division. The purchase, announced July 27, 2026, marks Virtuix’s first confirmed enterprise sale into one of the world’s most closely watched robotics programs, signaling a significant evolution for full-body simulation technology beyond consumer gaming.

The Omni One Enterprise relies on Virtuix’s core locomotion platform: a compact, omni-directional treadmill that enables operators to walk, run, and turn 360 degrees inside virtual environments while remaining physically stationary. Within Tesla's Optimus division, the system provides a low-latency, human-in-the-loop interface for robotic teleoperation. By translating real-time human movement into remote machine action, the platform allows engineers to accelerate robot training, motion calibration, and human-robot collaboration workflows across complex manufacturing settings.

Virtuix CEO Jan Goetgeluk framed the Tesla engagement as major validation of the company’s broader market expansion. "We're pleased to see Omni One continuing to expand into enterprise applications," Goetgeluk said. "As organizations increasingly adopt immersive technologies for training and simulation, our platform is proving its versatility well beyond its original consumer market."

Bridging Entertainment and Enterprise

While Virtuix built its early reputation in consumer VR gaming, its roadmap has intentionally shifted toward high-margin, multi-vertical enterprise sectors. The company has previously outlined initiatives spanning Meta Quest ecosystem integrations, defense-focused tactical simulations, and physical rehabilitation pilots. The Tesla deployment demonstrates how a single, well-engineered hardware architecture can cross over into industrial environments when backed by robust data capture and enterprise software SDKs.

For robotics developers, the Omni platform solves a persistent operational bottleneck: how to capture natural, continuous human biomechanics safely in a controlled environment. The enterprise configuration offers advanced telemetry logging, precise ergonomics tracking, and custom API integrations. These capabilities allow developers to measure operator fatigue, evaluate teleoperation latency, and build repeatable, real-world scenario testing for humanoid platforms without the physical risks of open-floor movement.

Market Implications and Growth Strategy

Landing a marquee client like Tesla carries weight far beyond a single hardware transaction. In the emerging humanoid robotics space, major industrial players and defense contractors monitor early-adopter infrastructure closely. A successful deployment inside Tesla’s R&D framework gives Virtuix a powerful proof point to convert pilot programs into broader, multi-unit rollouts across logistics, healthcare, and defense.

From a financial perspective, expanding into enterprise accounts helps smooth revenue seasonality. Enterprise deployments typically bundle recurring software licenses, analytics support, and service contracts—offering high-visibility revenue streams compared to standard consumer hardware sales.

Looking ahead, Virtuix is ramping up manufacturing capabilities, strengthening supply chain resilience, and expanding its developer toolkit to handle enterprise demand. As humanoid robotics moves from laboratory conceptualization to factory deployment, intuitive human-machine interfaces are becoming critical infrastructure. If the Optimus program yields positive results, Virtuix will find itself positioned directly at the intersection of spatial computing, immersive simulation, and autonomous robotics.

About Virtuix

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX) is a leading manufacturer of AI-driven, full-body simulation systems for consumer, enterprise, and defense markets. The company’s premier portfolio of “Omni” omni-directional treadmills enables players to walk and run in 360 degrees without boundaries inside AI-generated worlds. With a focus on immersive entertainment, defense training, and enterprise applications, Virtuix continues to push the boundaries of full-body XR and AI-driven immersive experiences for users worldwide. For more information, visit virtuix.com.

Please visit the Company’s new Investor Relations website at invest.virtuix.com.





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