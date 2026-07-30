Planet Fitness Franchise Groups Raise More Than $72,000 to Support the Lifesaving Mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

CAMP HILL, Pa., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Several leading Planet Fitness franchise groups, including National Fitness Partners (NFP), Taymax Group, and NEO Fitness, announced that their month-long fundraising campaign benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital generated a total of $72,000 to support the life-saving mission of St. Jude: Finding Cures and Saving Children. This is the third consecutive year that Planet Fitness franchise groups have partnered together to support St. Jude.

During the June campaign, members at almost 400 Planet Fitness locations were invited to support St. Jude by making donations at the front desk or through a dedicated QR code. Members could also participate in a treadmill challenge, logging miles on designated treadmills at clubs across the country. Together, participants generated more than 200,000 miles, helping to raise nearly $20,000 for St. Jude.

“At National Fitness Partners, we believe in creating healthier communities both inside and outside our clubs,” said Stephen Kindler Jr., President and CEO of National Fitness Partners. “The incredible support from our members and team members demonstrates what’s possible when people come together for a greater purpose. We are honored to partner with Taymax, NEO Fitness, and St. Jude to help ensure children and families have access to world-class care, groundbreaking research, and hope for the future.”

“The contributions St. Jude makes for pediatric care, family support, and scientific research are unmatched. Taymax Group is honored to partner with and support their mission,” stated Tim Kelleher, CEO of Taymax Group. “This collaboration reflects a shared commitment among our Planet Fitness community, NFP, and NEO to drive meaningful impact by supporting organizations of St. Jude’s caliber.”

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80% in the United States, and it won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

About National Fitness Partners

National Fitness Partners is a private equity held Planet Fitness franchisee based in Camp Hill, Pa. National Fitness Partners owns and operates 210 Planet Fitness locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Delaware, New Jersey, Indiana, Illinois, Tennessee, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. National Fitness Partners is the largest franchisee within the Planet Fitness system and is backed by Argonne Capital, a private equity firm based in Atlanta, which specializes in franchise-based middle-market investments.

About Taymax Group

Founded in 2009, Taymax is one of the largest and fastest growing franchisees within the Planet Fitness system. Taymax operates 191 Planet Fitness health clubs in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Ontario-CAN, New Brunswick-CAN, Nova Scotia-CAN, and Newfoundland and Labrador-CAN, The Company is very active in the community through volunteering, donations, and sponsorships.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2026, Planet Fitness had approximately 21.5 million members and 2,909 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company’s mission is to enhance people’s lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. Approximately 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business owners.

Contact

Jennifer Kendall

GAVIN

jkendall@gavinadv.com

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