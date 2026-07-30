Decent Holding Advances AI-Powered Health Data Infrastructure Alongside Community Healthcare Network Expansion

Network surpasses 550 community service centers and 180,000 paid members, reinforcing the foundation for Decent's preventive healthcare strategy.



YANTAI, China, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decent Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: DXST) ("Decent" or the "Company"), a technology-driven provider of wastewater treatment and community healthcare and elderly care services in China, today announced the continued expansion of its nationwide network alongside the next phase of its digital health data infrastructure strategy.

Decent now operates over 550 community service centers across China, serving more than 180,000 paid members. This growth in both physical footprint and recurring memberships reflects rising demand for the Company's integrated services and provides a scalable foundation for its long-term AI initiatives.

Management believes the future of healthcare will increasingly rely on continuous monitoring and personalized preventive care rather than episodic treatment alone. To support this shift, Decent is developing an AI-powered platform designed to connect its community services with smart monitoring technologies. Subject to user authorization and in compliance with applicable data privacy laws and regulations, the platform is expected to integrate health data generated from wearables, home health equipment, and smart environmental sensors. Through long-term observation, this data is expected to help establish comprehensive digital health profiles to support personalized wellness management.

Unlike conventional models that depend primarily on periodic medical examinations, Decent’s approach is designed to utilize AI to analyze ongoing health trends. Management expects that as participation grows, the platform will become increasingly effective at early risk assessment, identifying potential health anomalies, and delivering personalized recommendations, complementing professional medical care. The platform is not intended to provide medical diagnosis or treatment, which remain the responsibility of licensed healthcare professionals.

Furthermore, the strategic value of this growing, privacy-protected data ecosystem is expected to extend beyond direct service delivery. As participation in these AI-enabled programs expands, it is expected to enhance Decent's capabilities in AI model development and open new opportunities for collaboration with healthcare providers, research institutions, technology companies, and life sciences partners, in each case subject to user authorization and applicable data privacy and cross-border data transfer requirements.

"Our vision extends beyond simply operating community centers," said Xu Haicheng, Chief Executive Officer of Decent Holding. "We are building an intelligent ecosystem where community services, connected technologies, and artificial intelligence converge to improve preventive care. We believe that responsibly managed, privacy-protected health data will become a foundational asset supporting the future of AI-enabled healthcare."

Looking ahead, Decent plans to further expand its nationwide network while accelerating the deployment of its AI-powered health management technologies and digital solutions. Management believes this integrated strategy will strengthen the Company's recurring membership model and drive long-term value through preventive healthcare innovation.

About Decent Holding Inc.

Decent Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: DXST) specializes in the provision of wastewater treatment by cleansing industrial wastewater, ecological river restoration and river ecosystem management by enhancing water quality, as well as microbial products primarily used for pollutant removal and water quality enhancement, through the Company's operating subsidiary, Shandong Dingxin Ecology Environmental Co., Ltd. In addition, through its operating subsidiary Suncare (Shanghai) Health Technology Co., Ltd., the Company operates an AI-powered, community-based senior health and elderly care platform serving China's aging population. For more information, please visit: https://ir.dxshengtai.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “intends,” “views,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; our ability to open and operate new community service centers on our anticipated timeline; our ability to attract and retain paid members; the development and deployment of AI-enabled technologies and related services; the regulatory environment applicable to healthcare and elderly care services in China; and the evolving PRC legal and regulatory framework governing data privacy, data security, and cross-border data transfers. For a more detailed discussion of these and other risks, you should review the risk factors and other disclosures contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 20-F. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

WFS Investor Relations Inc.

Connie Kang, Partner

Email: ckang@wfsir.com

Tel: +86 1381 185 7742 (CN)