After 50 Years, Buccaneers Choose Pepsi® as Official Soft Drink Partner

TAMPA BAY, Fla., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today announced a multi-year partnership with PEPSI®, naming the brand the Official Soft Drink of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The agreement marks the franchise’s first beverage partner change in 50 years and establishes Pepsi as a Pewter Partner, the club’s highest level of corporate partnership, further strengthening PepsiCo’s longstanding relationship with the Buccaneers across its Gatorade and Frito-Lay brands.

Beginning in 2026, PepsiCo beverages will be available throughout Raymond James Stadium, and the team’s headquarters at the AdventHealth Training Center. The lineup will include Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Pepsi Wild Cherry, Mountain Dew, poppi, Mug Root Beer and additional options in fountain, bottle and can formats.

“Pepsi is one of the most iconic brands in sports, and we’re thrilled to welcome them as the Official Soft Drink of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” said Buccaneers Chief Commercial Officer Atul Khosla. “As the NFL’s longtime soft drink partner, Pepsi knows how to create fan experiences that matter — and that makes them the right partner for our organization. Together, we’ll bring bold gameday activations, elevated concessions, and real community impact to the Krewe at Raymond James Stadium and across Tampa Bay.”

The partnership will roll out in phases, beginning with new fan-experience enhancements throughout Raymond James Stadium. Veranda D will be reintroduced as the Pepsi Tailgate, a festive premium outdoor tailgate destination designed to elevate the pregame atmosphere. Pepsi will also launch the Tampa Two, a new concession stand combo featuring a signature food item. As part of the collaboration, Buccaneers players will appear in marketing materials both inside and outside of the stadium, including a souvenir collector’s cup available for purchase at all home games. The specialty cups will highlight a different player each game.

“For generations, Pepsi has shown up where football fans gather, from stadiums and tailgates to the biggest moments throughout the season,” said Carolyn Braff, Vice President, Sports and Entertainment, PepsiCo. “The Buccaneers’ choice reflects what fans have known all along: Pepsi has always been part of what makes gameday better. We’re proud to bring that legacy and our challenger spirit to Tampa Bay all season long.”

Pepsi will also serve as the presenting sponsor of the Buccaneers’ Week 12 Monday Night Football matchup against the Carolina Panthers, with a fan experience and surprise giveaway.

The partnership will also extend beyond gameday through community and retail programs that give fans additional opportunities to connect with Pepsi and the Buccaneers throughout the season. Highlights include the Kickoff Family program – a pregame field experience; Bucs Beach activations; and support of She Is Football Weekend – a two-day celebration focused on developing female leaders through the power of sport.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and drinks, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are entering their 51st season as members of the National Football League and compete in the National Football Conference’s South Division. They were purchased by the late Malcolm Glazer in 1995 and are currently owned by the Glazer Family. Established in 1976, the Buccaneers have totaled 10 division titles, two conference championships and two Super Bowl Championships, including Super Bowl LV that was played on their home field at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers are also very active in the community, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and the Glazer Vision Foundation. For more information, visit www.buccaneers.com.

Media Contacts:

Danielle Burns – Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Communications Manager

dburns@buccaneers.nfl.com | 720.234.1422

Yera Ha – PepsiCo, Regional Communications Senior Manager

yera.ha@pepsico.com | 603.505.1268

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e95ee5a6-469d-4f9f-aba4-db187a7b057a