TA Transportation Trendline Finds Qualified Truck Capacity Continues to Tighten as Freight Rates Rise Across All Equipment Types

MANSFIELD, Texas, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The freight market remained volatile through the second quarter of 2026 as qualified capacity became increasingly difficult to secure, pushing spot rates higher across every major equipment type, according to TA Services' ("TA") newly released Q2 2026 Transportation Trendline . The quarterly-issued report provides an analysis of freight market conditions, including qualified capacity, carrier quality, transportation utilization, and routing guide performance.

While seasonal events created short-term volatility throughout the quarter, the report found that they exposed, rather than caused, a market that continues to operate with less excess qualified capacity than in previous years.

Flatbed remained the strongest performing mode supported by sustained industrial demand across construction, manufacturing, steel and energy. Reefer once again demonstrated how quickly seasonal demand can reshape regional capacity as produce season tightened two primary freight corridors throughout Q2: from Florida into the Southeast and from the Mexico border region, including South Texas and Southern Arizona, into Central and North California. The result was one of the quarter's fastest-changing freight markets, where proactive planning became increasingly important as seasonal demand shifted across regions. Meanwhile, dry van conditions continued strengthening as carriers became increasingly selective across key freight corridors.

Although each mode experienced different seasonal pressures, they reflected the same underlying trend: a shrinking pool of qualified carriers and transportation networks operating with less flexibility than they did just one year ago.

The reduction in the available truck pool during the quarter was driven by carrier exits, slower fleet replacement, continued enforcement of English Language Proficiency (ELP) and non-domicile driver regulations, and the Supreme Court’s decision in Montgomery v. Caribe Transport II, LLC, which reinforced broker liability considerations across the industry. Concurrently, routing guide performance weakened as contract rates continued to catch up with a spot market that had already moved, leaving contract pricing in chase.

Seasonal events such as DOT Roadcheck Week, Memorial Day, produce season and fuel cost volatility contributed to short-term market volatility during the quarter, but the Trendline found these events exposed rather than caused the tightening. With less excess capacity in the system, short-lived disruptions now carry a greater impact on the market than they did just one year ago.

According to the Trendline report, weekly headlines often create short-term uncertainty, but the underlying market signals continue pointing in the same direction. Qualified capacity is shrinking, transportation networks are becoming more selective, and reliable execution is carrying a greater premium than it did just a year ago. As these structural trends continue, organizations that invest in strong carrier relationships and proactive planning will be better positioned than those reacting to short-term market swings.

Cross-border freight also illustrated how compliance and capacity constraints continue reshaping transportation networks. Enforcement surrounding non-domicile drivers and ELP remained a defining influence throughout the quarter, reinforcing the importance of qualified carriers and strong cross-border partnerships for customers moving freight between the United States and Mexico.

As qualified capacity becomes increasingly selective, TA encourages shippers to strengthen dependable carrier relationships, view contract pricing as a planning baseline rather than a guarantee, prepare proactively for seasonal capacity shifts, and build greater flexibility into their existing transportation networks through alternative equipment and mode options.

The full Q2 2026 Transportation Trendline , including mode-by-mode rate data, regional market analysis and strategic recommendations for shippers, is now available.

About TA Services

TA Services, Inc. , a wholly owned subsidiary of PS Logistics, has been breaking new ground in third-party logistics since 1986. Headquartered in Mansfield, Texas, TA delivers a full suite of logistics solutions, including managed transportation, warehousing and fulfillment, multi-modal freight brokerage, and cross-border logistics. With operations spanning the United States, Mexico and Canada, TA continues to lead the way with smarter, faster and more resilient logistics solutions. For more information, visit TAservices.com .

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