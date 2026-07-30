How CNH precision technology is helping family farms turn data into better decisions

The latest feature in CNH’s A Sustainable Year digital series tells the story of Moreland Farms, a fourth-generation farming operation using technology to protect and improve the land for the next generation.

digital series tells the story of Moreland Farms, a fourth-generation farming operation using technology to protect and improve the land for the next generation. Case IH FieldOps™, AIM Command FLEX™ II, and AccuSync® help the farm connect machines and turns operational data into practical action.

Precision spraying, automation and connected data help improve productivity, reduce unnecessary overlap and support more informed input decisions.





Basildon, July 30, 2026

For family farms, land is more than a business asset. It is a legacy to protect, improve and pass on to the next generation. Today, precision technology, automation and connected data are helping farmers make better decisions in the field — improving productivity while managing inputs more accurately and responsibly.

The latest story in CNH’s A Sustainable Year digital series features Moreland Farms, a fourth-generation farming operation across Oklahoma and Southern Kansas, USA. The article shows how Case IH technology is helping the family bring data into the center of its daily operations: from machine coordination and application records to harvest insights, nitrogen management and long-term land stewardship.

Moreland Farms uses Case IH FieldOps™, AIM Command FLEX™ II and AccuSync® to connect machines, monitor field activity and turn operational data into practical action. FieldOps brings machinery and field data into one digital platform; AIM Command FLEX II supports more accurate spraying by controlling individual nozzle output; and AccuSync allows multiple machines to coordinate in the same field, helping reduce overlap and missed rows.

For Matt Moreland, who farms alongside his family at Moreland Farms, the value of precision technology lies not only in what it automates, but in what it helps farmers learn over time.

“The technology of guidance, precision and application data has allowed us to learn so much,” he says, noting how comparing year-over-year harvest insights allowed them to pinpoint exactly where to optimize nitrogen applications. “Those changes may be larger than even what my grandma lived through, and they are definitely making us better stewards of the land.”

Together with an in-depth explainer on CNH precision spraying technologies, the story shows how CNH is helping customers turn advanced technology into practical value: improving efficiency, supporting more responsible land management and enabling farmers to make confident decisions in an increasingly data-driven agricultural world.

Read the full story at: https://publications.cnhindustrial.com/a-sustainable-year-2025-2026/moreland-farms

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH’s 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnh.com

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Media contacts:

Rebecca Fabian North America Tel. +1 312 515 2249

mediarelations@cnh.com

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