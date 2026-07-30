DEADLINE APPROACHING: Berger Montague Advises PicS N.V. (NASDAQ: PICS) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action by August 4, 2026

PHILADELPHIA, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against PicS N.V. (NASDAQ: PICS) (“PicS” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired PicS Class A common stock during the period from January 27, 2026 through June 5, 2026 (the “Class Period”), including in or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering (“IPO”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired PicS securities during the Class Period may, no later than August 4, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, PicS operates a digital financial platform that extends credit and lending products to consumers and businesses in Brazil. The Company conducted its IPO in January 2026.

The investigation centers on allegations that PicS’s IPO offering documents failed to disclose pre-IPO credit deterioration and the Company’s internal recognition that its underwriting procedures were inadequate. By June 4, 2026, PicS Class A shares had declined to less than $9.00 per share, a decline of more than 50% from the $19.00 IPO price.

If you are a PicS investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267) 764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation’s preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bergermontague.com

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

cadorni@bergermontague.com