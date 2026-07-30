MemeToro Publishes First Open-Source Commit, Beginning Public Development of Its AI-Powered Memecoin Platform





SINGAPORE, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MemeToro has published its first open-source framework , officially beginning public development of its AI-powered memecoin platform. The release introduces the project's public GitHub repository and marks the first step toward making its codebase, smart contracts, documentation, and development process accessible to developers and the wider blockchain community.

Future platform updates will continue to be published through the repository as work progresses on AI-powered token creation , fair-launch infrastructure, and integration with the BNB ecosystem.

The first open-source framework establishes the foundation for a development model that allows contributors and community members to follow technical progress as new features are introduced.

Public Development Begins With the Platform Foundation

Publishing its first repository is more than a code release. It represents the beginning of public development for MemeToro's AI-powered memecoin platform .

The company said the initial phase focuses on building the platform architecture, developing smart contracts, introducing ERC-8004 integration, and defining the launch manifest format that will support future token launches.

By releasing these components through a public repository, MemeToro intends to give developers visibility into how the platform evolves instead of waiting until development has been completed.

Each future commit is expected to expand the available documentation while adding new platform modules as they reach production readiness.

AI Infrastructure Continues to Expand

Alongside the open-source repository, development is continuing on the project's AI Meme Launch Agent.

According to MemeToro , the AI system is being designed to continuously monitor cryptocurrency news, market activity, and social sentiment before generating a complete memecoin concept every hour. Each proposal is expected to include a token name, ticker symbol, project rationale, and launch manifest.

The AI agent is intended to work alongside the platform's technical infrastructure rather than operate as a standalone tool, connecting generated concepts with the broader launch framework being developed.

The company said publishing development updates through GitHub will allow the community to follow the progress of these AI systems as they mature.

Open Source Supports Transparent Launch Infrastructure

Transparency remains one of the primary goals behind publishing the first open-source commit.

As development progresses, MemeToro plans to make its smart contracts, documentation, launch workflow, and technical specifications publicly available so they can be independently reviewed.

The project is also building a fair-launch protocol that will support fixed-rate fundraising using BNB, stablecoins, or the $MT utility token. Planned features include wallet allocation limits, funding thresholds, automatic token deployment, liquidity creation, and transparent token distribution once launch requirements have been satisfied.

According to the company, developing these systems in public allows external developers to better understand how the platform operates before it reaches production.

Additional Milestones Planned Before Mainnet Deployment

The publication of the first open-source framework represents the beginning of a broader development roadmap rather than its completion.

Upcoming milestones include expanded testing, additional security improvements, testnet deployment, and preparation for future BNB mainnet integration. MemeToro also plans to ensure compatibility with the future BNB AI Agent Chain as development advances.

The company said future roadmap milestones will continue to be reflected through public commits, giving developers and community members ongoing insight into the platform's technical progress.

By building its AI-powered memecoin platform through open development, MemeToro aims to provide greater visibility into the technologies supporting automated token creation and decentralized launch infrastructure.

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