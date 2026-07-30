Press Release: Sanofi’s half-year financial report for 2026

Sanofi’s half-year financial report for 2026
Paris, July 30, 2026. Sanofi announces that its half-year financial report for the period ending June 30, 2026, is now available online and has been filed with the French market regulator Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) and submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under form 6-K.
This document may be found on www.sanofi.com and downloaded from the “Investors” page, under the heading “Financial Reports and Other Publications”.
About Sanofi
Sanofi is an R&D driven, AI-powered biopharma company committed to improving people’s lives and delivering compelling growth. We apply our deep understanding of the immune system to invent medicines and vaccines that treat and protect millions of people around the world, with an innovative pipeline that could benefit millions more. Our team is guided by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives; this inspires us to drive progress and deliver positive impact for our people and the communities we serve, by addressing the most urgent healthcare, environmental, and societal challenges of our time.
Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY
Media Relations
Sandrine Guendoul | + 33 6 25 09 14 25 | sandrine.guendoul@sanofi.com
Léo Le Bourhis | + 33 6 75 06 43 81 | leo.lebourhis@sanofi.com
Laura Romby| + 33 6 74 16 74 29 | laura.romby@sanofi.com
Investor Relations
Thomas Kudsk Larsen |+ 44 7545 513 693 |thomas.larsen@sanofi.com
Alizé Kaisserian | + 33 6 47 04 12 11 | alize.kaisserian@sanofi.com
Keita Browne | + 1 781 249 1766 | keita.browne@sanofi.com
Nathalie Pham | + 33 7 85 93 30 17 | nathalie.pham@sanofi.com
Nina Goworek | + 1 908 569 7086 | nina.goworek@sanofi.com
Thibaud Châtelet | + 33 6 80 80 89 90 | thibaud.chatelet@sanofi.com
Yun Li | +33 6 84 00 90 72 | yun.li3@sanofi.com
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