Alignment Healthcare, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Alignment Healthcare, Inc., (“Alignment" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALHC) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/alignment-healthcare-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On July 8, 2026, media coverage revealed that a past Alignment executive had lodged a whistleblower complaint charging the firm with accounting distortions meant to elevate its share price and management payouts. According to the lawsuit, initiated by the former chief transformation officer, Alignment intentionally designated $8 million to $10 million of standard operational costs—including ongoing software maintenance and production support—as capital expenditures within its tech division. This practice artificially boosted the business's adjusted EBITDA, allowing the enterprise to record its "first full year of positive adjusted EBITDA as a public company".

Driven by these disclosures, Alignment's equity value dropped by $4.02 per share, or 16.7%, finishing at $20.03 on July 8, 2026, causing harm to shareholders.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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