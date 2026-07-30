SmartAdvocate Connect 2026 Conference Heads to Scottsdale, AZ, November 5–7 with Expanded Training, and SmartIntelligence Built-In AI

Melville, NY, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartAdvocate, the award-winning legal case management platform trusted by more than 20,000 legal professionals nationwide, will host SmartAdvocate Connect 2026, its annual user conference, taking place November 5–7, 2026, at the Phoenician Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Designed for attorneys, legal staff, firm administrators, and technology leaders, SmartAdvocate Connect 2026 brings together education, innovation, and collaboration in an immersive three-day experience focused on helping firms maximize the value of the SmartAdvocate platform.

New this year, attendees will enjoy a more flexible conference experience with multiple concurrent learning tracks each day, allowing participants to personalize their schedules based on their role, experience level, and professional goals. Whether users are looking to strengthen core skills, refresh everyday best practices, or explore advanced automation and AI capabilities, the agenda offers opportunities for every level of SmartAdvocate user.

Conference attendees can expect:

More than 20 educational sessions covering SmartAdvocate best practices, advanced configuration, reporting, automation, and SmartIntelligence™ AI-powered features.

Core Classes, Advanced Options, and Refresher Courses that make it easier than ever to build a personalized learning experience.

Ask the Expert appointments, providing one-on-one guidance.

A Continuing Legal Education (CLE) opportunity.

A showcase of SmartAdvocate Integration Partners demonstrating solutions that help firms extend the power of the platform.

Multiple networking opportunities designed to foster collaboration, idea sharing, and lasting professional relationships.

A featured highlight of this year's conference will be expanded education surrounding SmartAdvocate SmartIntelligence™ Built-in AI. Attendees will receive an inside look at new AI-powered features designed to help their firms improve efficiency, automate time-consuming work, and make more informed decisions.

"Every year, SmartAdvocate Connect gives us the opportunity to bring our community together to learn from one another, share ideas, and help our users get even more from the platform," said Allison Rampolla, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at SmartAdvocate. "This year's conference introduces our most personalized agenda yet, giving attendees greater flexibility to choose the sessions that matter most to them while exploring our latest innovations shaping the future of legal technology."

Registration is now open. Early Bird pricing is available for a limited time.

To learn more click here.

About SmartAdvocate

SmartAdvocate is a fully customizable, award-winning case management software platform used by more than 20,000 legal professionals nationwide. Built for today's litigation firms, SmartAdvocate helps attorneys and legal staff manage cases, documents, communications, reporting, and firm operations through one comprehensive platform. At the core of its innovation strategy is SmartIntelligence™, AI-powered features built directly into SmartAdvocate that help firms improve intake, automate document-intensive processes, enhance communications, and gain deeper insight from case data. With more than 175 integrations and a dedicated in-house support team, SmartAdvocate continues to help law firms work more efficiently and achieve stronger outcomes.

Media Contact

Allison Rampolla

Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing

SmartAdvocate LLC

allison@smartadvocate.com

516-715-0736

Press Inquiries

Allison Rampolla

allison [at] smartadvocate.com

https://www.smartadvocate.com

201 Old Country Rd

Suite 145A

Melville, NY 11747