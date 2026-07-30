Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Surges to $10.10 billion at a CAGR 10.6% by 2031 | Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Energy and Utilities Analytics Market is projected to grow from USD 6.10 billion in 2026 to USD 10.10 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. Growth is being fueled by the rapid adoption of AI-driven analytics, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), machine learning, and digital twin technologies that enable utilities to make faster, data-driven operational decisions.

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Key Market Highlights

Market size (2026): USD 6.10 billion

USD 6.10 billion Market forecast (2031): USD 10.10 billion

USD 10.10 billion Growth rate: CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period

CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period Fastest-growing region: North America

North America Report scope: 250 market data tables, 64 figures, 320 pages

250 market data tables, 64 figures, 320 pages Key players: IBM (US), SAP (Germany), SAS (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Google (US), Teradata (US), Snowflake (US), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), ABB (Switzerland), and GE Digital (US).

Why This Market Matters

Energy providers are operating in an environment defined by rising electricity demand, renewable energy integration, evolving regulatory frameworks, and aging infrastructure. Traditional operational models are no longer sufficient to manage increasingly dynamic power networks.

Advanced analytics is emerging as a strategic capability that enables utilities to predict equipment failures, optimize grid performance, improve outage response, and support carbon reduction initiatives. By transforming operational data into actionable intelligence, analytics is becoming essential for improving reliability, reducing costs, and accelerating the transition toward more sustainable energy systems.

Market Overview

The Energy and Utilities Analytics Market is undergoing a transition toward intelligence-driven operations, where predictive and prescriptive analytics support real-time decision-making across utility networks.

Organizations are moving beyond conventional data collection by leveraging AI-enabled analytics platforms that improve forecasting, optimize energy distribution, and enhance operational performance. The adoption of IIoT, AI and machine learning (AI/ML), and digital twin technologies is providing utilities with deeper visibility into assets while enabling more accurate planning and proactive maintenance.

Edge computing is further strengthening these capabilities by processing operational data closer to network assets. Reduced latency allows utilities to respond more quickly to critical grid events, supporting efficient grid management and improved service continuity. Together, these technologies are helping utilities build more resilient, efficient, and sustainable operating models.

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Analyst Perspective

Utilities are increasingly viewing analytics as a strategic investment rather than a standalone technology deployment. As digital infrastructure expands and renewable energy sources introduce greater variability into electricity networks, organizations require advanced analytical capabilities to improve operational agility and planning accuracy.

The growing emphasis on predictive maintenance, grid optimization, sustainability reporting, and real-time operational intelligence reflects a broader shift toward data-centric utility management. Organizations that successfully integrate advanced analytics into core operations will be better positioned to improve reliability, maximize infrastructure investments, and respond effectively to changing energy market dynamics.

Segment Analysis

Professional services are expected to account for the larger share within the services segment during the forecast period. These services provide organizations with specialized expertise across analytics strategy development, infrastructure assessment, system architecture design, implementation, and performance optimization.

As utilities modernize infrastructure and integrate renewable energy resources, demand for consulting services related to cloud migration, cybersecurity, predictive maintenance planning, and sustainability analytics continues to increase. Organizations are prioritizing scalable analytics frameworks and accelerated deployment strategies that deliver measurable business outcomes while addressing evolving operational and regulatory requirements.

Among applications, grid & network analytics are estimated to account for the largest market share. These solutions enable utilities to strengthen electricity transmission and distribution by improving grid reliability, identifying anomalies, minimizing transmission losses, and accelerating outage response. Growing deployment of smart grids, IoT-enabled devices, and advanced metering infrastructure is generating large volumes of operational data, reinforcing the importance of analytics in enhancing network resilience and operational efficiency.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to lead the Energy and Utilities Analytics Market throughout the forecast period, supported by early adoption of smart grid technologies, mature digital infrastructure, and the strong presence of leading analytics and utility technology providers.

The region continues to invest heavily in advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), smart grid modernization, and real-time operational analytics. Increasing integration of renewable energy sources and distributed energy resources (DER) is driving demand for forecasting solutions, grid-edge analytics, and distributed resource management systems. Regulatory initiatives focused on clean energy transition are also accelerating adoption of integrated resource planning (IRP) and carbon accounting solutions.

In the Western United States, utilities are expanding investments in AI-powered analytics to strengthen wildfire risk assessment and vegetation management, further reinforcing the role of advanced analytics in improving grid resilience and operational safety.

Key Industry Trends

The market is being shaped by several long-term technology and operational trends, including:

Growing adoption of AI-driven predictive and prescriptive analytics for utility operations.

Expansion of IIoT-enabled infrastructure to improve asset monitoring and operational visibility.

Increased deployment of digital twin technologies for simulation and infrastructure optimization.

Rising adoption of edge computing to support low-latency analytics and real-time grid management.

Greater investment in predictive maintenance, sustainability analytics, and carbon accounting.

Accelerating integration of renewable energy and distributed energy resources into utility networks.

Increasing focus on cloud migration, cybersecurity advisory services, and scalable analytics platforms.

Competitive Landscape

The Top companies in the Energy and Utilities Analytics Market include IBM (US), SAP (Germany), SAS (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Google (US), Teradata (US), Snowflake (US), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), ABB (Switzerland), and GE Digital (US). These companies continue to strengthen their analytics portfolios through AI innovation, cloud-enabled platforms, and industry-specific solutions designed to help utilities improve operational performance, grid reliability, and sustainability outcomes.

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