Broad Arrow Reveals 2003 Ferrari Enzo Offered Without Reserve as Final Star in its 185-Car Catalog for The Quail Auction

Grosse Pointe, Michigan, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is delighted to announce the final, headlining entry for its inaugural edition of The Quail Auction. The official auction of The Quail by The Peninsula, A Motorsports Gathering is led by a highly desirable 2003 Ferrari Enzo, estimated to bring between $9,000,000 and $11,000,000 when it crosses the block at The Carmel Golf Club, and offered without reserve.

The Enzo, Ferrari’s turn-of-the-century, Formula One-inspired technological pinnacle, has long been revered by enthusiasts and collectors worldwide and, in recent years, has entered the rarified air of the most sought after and most valuable supercars on the planet. The example on offer at Broad Arrow’s 2026 The Quail Auction, chassis number ZFFCW56A130132652, is one of just a dozen U.S.-market Enzos finished in Nero D.S., the stealthiest and arguably most menacing color offered on the model, and among those, one of only three trimmed with a Rosso leather interior. Nero carpets, Rosso instrument dials, and XL-size Racing Seats complete a specification that inverts the familiar red-over-black formula to striking effect.

The color combination lends the car a presence entirely distinct from the sea of Rosso Corsa that dominates the Enzo’s population, while its recent Ferrari Classiche certification, documented, three-owner history from delivery, and thorough recent refinement and sorting leave little for the next caretaker to do but enjoy it. Sensibly driven, consistently serviced, and now Classiche certified, it is an example an enthusiast can use as Maranello intended, without hesitation. Twenty-three years after its debut, the Enzo remains what it was on the 2002 Paris show stand, the fullest expression of Ferrari's greatest Formula 1 era, translated for the road. The Enzo will be offered at Broad Arrow’s The Quail Auction on Friday, August 14.

“The Ferrari Enzo was the definitive supercar of its moment, and its standing amongst enthusiasts and desirability amongst collectors has only continued to grow over the last two decades,” says Barney Ruprecht, VP of Auctions for Broad Arrow. “While the car’s value continues to grow, its owners are trending younger and younger as we continue to witness a generational shift in the collector car market. We know that today’s younger serious collectors are after the most exclusive specifications on the most exclusive cars, and this exceedingly rare, exceptionally maintained Nero D.S. over Rosso example certainly delivers just that.”

Alongside the Enzo, Broad Arrow’s inaugural edition of The Quail Auction will present 185 exceptional collector cars across a two-day auction on Thursday, August 13 (2:00 pm PT) and Friday, August 14 (11:00 am PT), with a full day preview on Wednesday, August 12 (9:00 am – 5:00 pm PT). The Friday sale will coincide with the 23rd edition of The Quail, offering enthusiasts a truly special experience at the most exclusive event during the biggest week on the global automotive calendar.

The featured cars of Broad Arrow’s auction are indicative of the team’s selective approach to catalog curation, which aims to bring high-quality cars to market that speak directly to today—and tomorrow’s—most active and discerning collectors. The top 20 most valuable cars on offer are reflective of the collector car market’s demand for exclusive supercars and modern classics of the new millennium along with the finest examples of iconic post-war sports and GT cars. The complete digital catalog for The Quail Auction is now available.

Top 20 Cars – Broad Arrow’s The Quail Auction 2026

2003 Ferrari Enzo (Estimate: $9,000,000 - $11,000,000 | Offered Without Reserve) 2025 Bugatti W16 Mistral (Estimate: $8,000,000 - $10,000,000) 2017 Ferrari F12tdf (Estimate: $3,300,000 - $3,800,000) 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder (Estimate: $3,250,000 - $3,750,000) 2011 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport (Estimate: $3,250,000 - $3,750,000) 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 S (Estimate: $3,200,000 - $3,600,000) 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 (Estimate: $3,200,000 - $3,500,000) 2023 Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Coupe (Estimate: $2,900,000 - $3,200,000) 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Alloy (Estimate: $2,700,000 - $3,000,000) 2020 Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 (Estimate: $2,500,000 - $3,000,000) 1988 Porsche 959 Komfort (Estimate: $2,650,000 - $2,950,000) 1954 Maserati A6GCS by Fiandri & Malagoli (Estimate: $2,400,000 - $2,900,000) 2019 McLaren Senna (Estimate: $2,350,000 - $2,850,000) 2024 RUF SCR “Mary Stuart” (Estimate: $2,500,000 - $2,800,000) 2023 Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster (Estimate: $2,200,000 - $2,600,000) 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale A (Estimate: $2,200,000 - $2,500,000) 1966 Shelby 427 Cobra (Estimate: $2,250,000 - $2,500,000) 1951 Porsche-Sauter 356 Pre-A Sportwagen Roadster by Klenk (Estimate: $1,800,000 - $2,200,000) 1955 Mecedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing Coupe (Estimate: $1,850,000 - $2,200,000) 2021 McLaren Elva (Estimate: $1,750,000 - $2,100,000)

“Broad Arrow continues to remain focused not only on where the market is, but on where the market is going,” adds Kenneth Ahn, President of Broad Arrow. “Our offering at The Quail Auction represents Broad Arrow’s most significant and most valuable catalog of cars since our very first auction at Monterey Car Week in 2022, highlighted by the latest technological advancements of today’s newest supercars, the rarest modern classics of the 1980s, 90s, and 2000s, and the finest examples of the hand-built sports and racing cars of the 1950s, 60s, and 70s that will never go out of style. We look forward to bringing this incredible group of cars to the collectors and enthusiasts of The Quail and celebrating this great hobby during another fantastic Monterey Car Week.”

The complete digital catalog for Broad Arrow’s inaugural edition of The Quail Auction is now available at broadarrowauctions.com. Event details and history files on all cars are also found on Broad Arrow’s website. Collectors interested in registering to bid are invited to speak with a Broad Arrow car specialist via broadarrowauctions.com or by contacting info@broadarrowauctions.com or +1 313-312-0780.

Members of the media on official editorial assignment along with relevant content creators interested in applying for press credentials for Broad Arrow’s The Quail Auction are invited to reach out to press@broadarrowauctions.com.

Editor’s Notes

Photo Captions/Credits: 2003 Ferrari Enzo set to star at Broad Arrow’s inaugural edition of The Quail Auction (Credit – Larry Yanovich/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions).

About Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is a leading global collector car auction house founded in 2021 by industry veterans. As the fastest-growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow connects exceptional collector cars with enthusiasts worldwide through flagship events including The Broad Arrow Quail Auction (the official auction of The Quail by The Peninsula, A Motorsports Gathering), The Amelia Auction (the official auction of The Amelia Concours), The Porsche Auction in collaboration with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt, the Las Vegas Auction in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, as well as international auctions held in partnership with Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, Zoute Grand Prix, and Auto Zürich.

Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is a company built by drivers for drivers, protecting 2.8 million vehicles in the United States, Canada and the UK. We make it easier and more enjoyable for enthusiasts to drive and celebrate the machines they love through innovative insurance products, live and digital auctions, engaging media and events, as well as the Hagerty Drivers Club, the world’s largest community of car lovers.

For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or www.newsroom.hagerty.com.

The Hagerty Automotive Intelligence team uses their collector car expertise to analyze Hagerty's massive trove of public auction results, private sales and insurance data, and buyer and seller behavior. Learn more about how we collect our data at hagerty.com/valuation-tools.

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